Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Milwaukee Brewers made a few injury moves Monday ahead of a key NL Central series. In the hours before starting a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Brewers put first baseman Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list and moved starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff to the 60-day injured list.

Brandon Woodruff has been on the IL since early April with a mild Grade-2 subscapular strain. The Brewers pitcher has been expected to miss several months with the ailment. Voit is out with a neck strain. The Brewers replaced Voit by signing Darin Ruf.

Milwaukee also called up right-handed pitcher Trevor Megill from Triple-A Nashville.

Woodruff hasn’t pitched since he tossed 5.1 scoreless innings against the Cardinals on April 7. The veteran had a 3.05 ERA last year and finished fifth in the 2021 NL Cy Young voting.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Voit hasn’t been much of a contributor in 22 games with Milwaukee. The first baseman is hitting .221/.284/.265 with no home runs and four RBI. The Brewers are Voit’s fourth team in three years. Voit hit a league-high 22 home runs with the New York Yankees during the 60-game 2020 MLB season.

The Brewers have a 1.5-game lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates for first place in the NL Central after sweeping the Kansas City Royals. Milwaukee is 7.5 games ahead of St. Louis, which resides in last place.

After arguably the most disappointing start of any NL team, the Cardinals might finally be turning a corner. The Cardinals swept the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park this past weekend. St. Louis has won six of its last seven games.