The Milwaukee Brewers faced the Chicago Cubs in a competitive matchup on Saturday. Craig Counsell's Cubs beat his old club 5-3 after losing a day prior. However, a concerning postgame escalator malfunction at American Family Field saw fans face an unexpected challenge.

The Brewers released a statement after the game detailing what happened.

“After the conclusion of today's game, an escalator at American Family Field moving fans from the terrace to loge level malfunctioned, resulting in an increased downward speed. Eleven people were injured in the incident, five of them treated at the ballpark and six others transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Our onsite physician and EMS were on the scene immediately, and we are appreciative of their quick response,” the Brewers posted on X.

Thankfully, everyone involved in the incident seems to be on the path to recovery.

Brewers drop their second Cubs game of the weekend

The Brewers entered their second late-June matchup with the Cubs at 49-33, which ranked them first in the NL Central. Milwaukee was fresh off a 4-2 win over the Cubs on Friday, but Chicago bounced back despite being the underdogs for the matchup.

ClutchPoints' Bryan Logan predicted why Chicago was able to get to the victory the day before the game.

“The Cubs are 18th in the runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging percentage. Christopher Morel has been wonderful this year. He is not hitting well, but driving in runs. Morel is hitting .201 on the year but with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. He has scored 38 times as well. Ian Happ is also hitting well this year. He is hitting .228 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs, 43 RBIs and 40 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Cody Bellinger. He is hitting .271 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 34 RBIs while scoring 34 times this year,” Logan wrote.

“Ian Happ has been driving in runs as of late, but not hitting well. He is hitting just .125 in the last week but has a home run and a double, plus four RBIs and three runs scored. Christopher Morel is hitting better. He is hitting .240 in the last week with two home runs and four RBIs. He has also scored three times. The best bat as of late is Cody Bellinger. He is hitting .346 in the last week, with an RBI and five runs scored,” Logan continued.

Cody Bellinger went at-bat four times and amassed one hit and one walk on Sunday, contributing to Chicago's offensive showing. Meanwhile, the Brewers received a notable effort from Brice Turang and William Contreras, both of whom totaled two hits and one RBI.

Milwaukee had an off game, but they look to bounce back in Sunday afternoon's rematch. The Brewers will look for Willy Adamas to get more involved. He went at-bat four times on Saturday with no notable production to show for a hit.

Will Milwaukee rally and get another win against their old manager Craig Counsell to end the late-June series?