By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

A 25-year-old man allegedly burglarized the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse after he passed out in the bushes outside of American Family Field, according to Drake Bentley of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Online court records show he was charged on Dec. 14 with felony burglary by the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office after he admitted to stealing the items.

The complaint said he was attending a double-header against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 8 with his roommate and his roommate’s father at American Family Field, a game that saw the Brewers take a 2-1 victory behind two fourth-inning runs from third baseman Jace Peterson and designated hitter Christian Yelich. He drank at least 10 beers, he said, before he passed out and got back inside the stadium by pulling a door until it opened upon waking up.

The roommate told detectives that the man went missing around the 7th inning of the second game of the double-header. The roommate still could not find him once the game finished, and eventually took the shuttle back to where he had parked before the game.

The man entered and burglarized the Brewers clubhouse and stole electronics, team memorabilia and a credit card, among other items.

No one was harmed during the robbery. The man ultimately got home by calling an uber.

He took items from the locker room as he wandered around the clubhouse, including a laptop, iPods, headphones, a passport and a credit card. Two items were also taken from Brewers manager Craig Counsell’s office: a jersey and a shaving kit. A call came into dispatch as detectives were on the scene investigating the burglary from the man’s roommate, who said he had the items from the clubhouse. Detectives were able to recover most of the stolen items.

Both the Brewers and the 25-year-old declined to comment to the Associated Press.