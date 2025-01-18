The Milwaukee Brewers have had to operate under some considerable financial constraints even as they've managed to string together a run of consistently good baseball. This is simply the reality for the Brewers; they cannot compete with the financial giants of the league in free agency, so all they could hope for is to draft well, come out on top in trades, or find hidden games on the market. On Friday, the Brewers managed to land a relatively young pitcher whom they'll be hoping they can get the best out of.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Brewers signed right-handed pitcher Elvin Rodriguez to a one-year deal with a club option for next season. In signing Rodriguez, Milwaukee decided to designate relief pitcher JB Bukauskas for assignment, removing him from the 40-man roster with immediate effect.

Bukauskas has shown promise as a solid piece off the bullpen, but the Brewers' decision to let go of him indicates that they do not have much confidence in his health after an injury-ravaged 2024 season that saw him deal with triceps and oblique issues.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez may not have much success in the big leagues, but he sure did make a name for himself on the international circuit, reviving his career in the process and drawing the Brewers' attention. He put up an impressive ERA of 1.74 in 88 innings of work (49 games) during his stint with the Yakult Swallows of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan, and the Brewers are looking for him to do more of the same in his return stateside.

There is a chance that Rodriguez could be deployed as a starter for the Brewers, but given his success off the bullpen, Milwaukee might be inclined to keep him in that role.

Pat Murphy and the Brewers look to revive Elvin Rodriguez's MLB career

Elvin Rodriguez rose through the minor-league ranks with the Los Angeles Angels after signing with them as an international free agent in 2014. He only reached A-ball with the Angels, however, before being thrown into the Justin Upton trade with the Detroit Tigers.

Rodriguez then reached the big leagues with the Tigers, but struggled mightily; he put up an ERA of 10.62 in seven games (five starts), and he was released after the 2022 season. The Tampa Bay Rays gave him another shot, but was then released despite being solid in 3.1 innings for them.

Rodriguez has a six-pitch repertoire, although he mostly makes use of his fastball, slider, and changeup. But sparingly, he throws a curveball, cutter, and sinker to keep opposing hitters off balance. Can the Brewers make the most of the 26-year-old's talents?