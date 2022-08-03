Brewers great Jonathan Lucroy to offically retire from baseball

Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy will soon be hanging up his cleats, for good. According to a report by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the veteran catcher will announce his retirement from the game as a player on Saturday.

“The Brewers announced Tuesday that Lucroy will retire as a Brewer as part of the team’s Wall of Honor ceremony at American Family Field. Also being inducted that day will be Ryan Braun, with 2021 inductee Francisco Rodriguez also on hand and recognized.”

Lucroy was among the most recognizable names in the majors in the last decade and spent his career the most wearing Brewers uniform. He played seven years donning Brewers threads and during that time, he was an All-Star twice and posted a triple slash line of .284/.342/.436 across 2,838 at-bats and 3,137 plate appearances in 805 games.

After his stint with the Brewers, Lucroy jumped around the big leagues and played for the Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, and Atlanta Braves. His last appearance in a major league game was with the Braves, for whom he appeared for just a couple of games in the 2021 MLB season.

Lucroy’s best season in the majors was 2014 when he posted a career-high 8.2 fWAR while slashing .301/.373/.465.

“I am honored to retire a Milwaukee Brewer and be inducted into the Wall of Honor, amongst so many of the greats in this franchise,” Lucroy said. “The Brewers and the City of Milwaukee have always held a special place in my heart, I feel at ease and at home here. The fans have always embraced me and lifted me up.