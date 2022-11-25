Published November 25, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to return to the playoffs after missing out on last season despite the expanded playoff field. One key way to make sure they have the talent to do it is by signing Willy Adames to a new contract.

Adames told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com that he wants to stay with the Brewers and has had conversations about it. He is eligible for arbitration this season and next season but is hoping he can remain in Milwaukee.

“We’ve had conversations about that, and I let them know that obviously I want to stay,” Adames said. “I like it here. I just have to do my job and let my agents handle that…I love it here, I feel good here, I feel comfortable here and I wish I could stay here the rest of my career. But at the end of the day, they have to put everything together and see if we can work something out. Hopefully we can, and we can make it happen.”

In his first full season with the Brewers, Willy Adames hit a career-best 31 home runs, breaking the franchise record. He hit a slash line of .238/.298/.458 to go along with 134 hits and 98 RBI in 139 games. His power-hitting and stellar defense make him one of the team’s best players. Milwaukee would be wise to lock down the 27-year-old to a contract extension and keep him for the foreseeable future.