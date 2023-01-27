Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at the end of Raw is 30 this past Monday. Brock Lesnar’s return on Raw was not the most shocking thing ever. Lesnar hadn’t wrestled a match since he beat Bobbly Lashey at Crown Jewel in October, so he was due to come back eventually. Plus, with the Royal Rumble on Saturday, a return was imminent.

When he was gone, fans debated who Brock Lesnar should go after when he returned. We got our answer on Monday, but is this the feud that will go into WrestleMania 39? Right now, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley each have one win over the other. Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at last year’s Royal Rumble, while Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel. It would make the most sense to have Lesnar/Lashley 3 at WrestleMania, right?

But what if there’s a bigger match on the table available for Lesnar? Let’s look at the possible superstars Brock Lesnar could face at this year’s WrestleMania.

Bobby Lashley

Let’s start with the obvious choice. The series is tied at one between the two, and after Lesnar’s return, there is definitely unfinished business between the two. The Royal Rumble is this Saturday, and it’d be shocking if the two don’t face off during the match. Bobby Lashley is already confirmed for the match, and with Lesnar returning, I’m assuming he will also be in the match. Who knows, WWE could have the two settle things out during the Royal Rumble match instead of WrestleMania. We’ve seen this match before, and there are a handful of new superstars in the back that Lesnar could face at WrestleMania. This is the safe option, but there are more fun ones.

Gunther

Could you imagine Gunther and Brock Lesnar going at it at WrestleMania? Whether it’s for the Intercontinental Championship or not, this match would be a banger. Gunther and Lesnar’s wrestling styles would work very well together, and I believe they would put on a match fans would love. If it were to happen, this could go down as one of the best matches in Brock Lesnar’s career. Gunther has been on a historic run as Intercontinental Champion and has proven he can work with anybody on the roster. Also, I know I’m not the only one who would love to see Gunther chop up Lesnar’s chest. That would be a sight to see.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Bear with me here. There are many rumors about whether Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning this Saturday at the Royal Rumble. In his home state of Texas, a Steve Austin return would blow the roof off the place. WWE has reportedly offered Austin a “huge money offer” for a major match with Roman Reigns, but that wasn’t the only offer he has recently received. WWE reportedly tried to get Steve Austin to wrestle at last year’s SummerSlam, but he declined.

It’s no secret that WWE badly wants Stone Cold back in the ring. He looked incredible in his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania last year. Not only can he still go in the ring, but he’s still a massive draw. For being out of the ring for almost 20 years, Steve Austin is still a big enough name to put butts in seats.

Could you imagine if Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar was the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania? That would be one of the biggest main events in WrestleMania history. This match is nearly 20 years in the making. Although a lot of time has passed since those two were in a ring together, the story is still there, and the fans would eat it up. At this point, Stone Cold could return and face anybody and the fans would love it. But Lesnar vs. Austin would be special.

Maybe I’m reading into this too much and getting my hopes up a little too high. WWE is most likely giving us Bobby Lashley/Brock Lesnar 3 at WrestleMania this year, which makes sense. It’s a huge match that fans can get hyped about, but if WWE can go down a more exciting route, they should. We can get Lesnar/Lashley 3 at SummerSlam or even Saudi Arabia. If WWE can somehow convince Stone Cold Steve Austin to fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, it would be even more significant than Austin’s return match last year.

