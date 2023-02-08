Coming into the 2022 NFL season, expectations were high for the Denver Broncos. They traded with the Seattle Seahawks to bring quarterback Russell Wilson to the team, and with that move, the believe was they got their man who will lead them back to prominence.

What happened was a different story. The Broncos had a disastrous campaign, ending with a 5-12 record and the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. On top of that, there were moments where the relationship between Russell Wilson and his teammates looked frosty at best.

Now, hopes are renewed for next season with the arrival of Sean Payton as the new coach. Terry Bradshaw of FOX Sports took note, and he offered this bit of advice to Wilson, per Andrew Mason of Denver Sports.

Terry Bradshaw’s advice to Russell Wilson: “Listen to Sean Payton. He had a guy your size that was smart and ran that offense. And if you’ll study this offense under Payton, he’ll take you to that level you want to be at.“ pic.twitter.com/Iplk8XhbVD — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 7, 2023

First, this advice isn’t coming from the worst place in the world. Bradshaw does know a thing or four about winning championships.

Secondly, the guy who’s Wilson’s size is Drew Brees, who came to the New Orleans Saints at the same time Payton became the coach there (2006). All Brees did was put himself on a track to the NFL Hall of Fame under Payton’s playbook, and win a Super Bowl title in 2009.

Wilson does have his own title, won with the Seahawks in 2013, but that was with another good coach in Pete Carroll. Things went stale with that relationship, and the rest is history.

We’ve seen Wilson talk about how hard he works, but in 2022, it didn’t appear any of that showed on the field. Now that Payton is in Denver, it’ll be interesting to see if he heeds Bradshaw’s advice going forward.