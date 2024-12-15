As the recipient of the 2024 Heisman Trophy award, Colorado football star Travis Hunter got an extra-special shout-out from the Denver Broncos on X.

During the 2024 season, Broncos players supported Hunter's Heisman Trophy campaign, as Courtland Sutton and Pat Surtain II wore HE12MAN shirts in pre-game warmups.

And as the “big brother” to Colorado football, it's no surprise to see the Broncos supporting their in-state Heisman winner.

Though the Broncos don't look to be in a position to select Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, there's no doubt they would if they could. Doing so would require a blockbuster trade-up, which doesn't seem to be in the Broncos' bag for the upcoming draft.

And after Surtain's pre-game support to Hunter, those two would make a mean CB1-CB2 duo for the Broncos.

Though it would be cool to see Hunter and Surtain play together, that's highly improbable.

Broncos supportive of Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy victory

Now, while this Heisman Trophy race came down to the wire between Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos had a clear favorite in who they wanted to win.

And after his miraculous 2024 season, it's not surprising why they'd do such a thing.

Through 12 games of the 2024 regular season, Hunter had jaw-dropping stats on both sides of the ball. As a receiver, Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (92) and receiving touchdowns (14), while adding 1,152 yards to his season total. Then, as a cornerback, Hunter led the Big 12 in passes defended (11), adding 32 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one tackle for loss.

So, while some people on social media claimed Hunter was only seen as the favorite for playing more snaps simply wasn't true.

It was even seen in the voting. The Heisman Trophy race between Hunter and Jeanty finished with the smallest winning margin since 2009 when Mark Ingram squeaked out a win over Toby Gerhart by 28 total points.

Though it was close this year, Hunter beat out Jeanty by 214 total points. Yes, that's the smallest winning margin in over 15 years, but Hunter received over 200 more first-place votes than Jeanty.

And while some continue to argue about who should've won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, the Broncos always knew who would win.