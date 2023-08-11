As Denver Broncos training camp rolls on, the team’s roster is still in flux. With the first Broncos preseason game looming against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, August 11, new head coach Sean Payton and his staff have some tough decisions to make. Several players on the bubble could get cut if they don’t perform well in the next few weeks. Here are three Broncos players on the roster bubble who must shine in the preseason, including quarterback Ben DiNucci.

QB Ben DiNucci

Quarterback Ben DiNucci isn’t really competing against anyone in Broncos training camp. Russell Wilson is the starter, and Jarrett Stidham is the backup. In the next three weeks, he’s not going to beat either of these QBs out, so really, he’s simply playing to impress Sean Payton and convince the coach to keep him on the 53-man roster.

This season, NFL teams can dress an emergency QB if they are on the 53-man roster, so most teams will make sure to have a QB3. DiNucci can be that guy as long as he plays well in the preseason.

If not, Payton could look elsewhere as teams around the league cut QBs loose.

DiNucci is an experienced signal-caller, starting an NFL game for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 season and leading the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons to the playoffs in 2023. And so far, it sounds like Payton likes what he sees.

“I just kind of look at the roster and make decisions based on that team and that year,” Payton told reporters about the possibility of keeping three quarterbacks. “I like [DiNucci's] experience. There’s a calmness about him, a little poise. He’s played in games, and just recently, he finished playing a season. That’s why he’s here.”

During the season he just finished, DiNucci led the Sea Dragons to a 7-3 regular season record while leading the XFL in passing yards (2,671), attempts (374), and completions (272) while finishing second in passing touchdowns (20). He did also lead the league in interceptions (13).

Now, if he can earn Payton’s trust, he will make the roster as the third-string QB. And the third-string QB on the Broncos’ roster could find himself moving up quickly in 2023 if Wilson can’t turn his career around and earn Payton’s trust himself.

RB Tony Jones Jr.

The wide receivers Sean Payton brought over from the New Orleans Saints — Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphries — get more publicity, but running back Tony Jones Jr. also played for the coach in 2020 and 2021. And even though he was mostly on the practice squad in ’20 and his ’21 season ended with an injury in Week 4, Jones must have impressed Payton.

Jones signed with the Broncos this offseason with starter Javonte Williams’ future uncertain after a major knee injury last season. However, with Williams looking healthier by the day, Jones is sliding down the depth chart.

This offseason, the Broncos also brought in Samaje Perine from the Bengals, who is one of the better No. 2 RBs in the league these days. That meant that Jones would have to go head-to-head with second-year pro Tyler Badie for the RB3 slot.

Jones hasn’t performed poorly in Broncos training camp. It’s just that Badie has been better. The young runner, who spent most of his rookie season on the Baltimore Ravens and Broncos practice squad, is showing versatility, elusiveness, and skills that could make him an ideal 3rd-down or change-of-pace back for the Broncos.

And with Badie playing like that, it is now going to take an excellent showing from Jones in practices and Broncos preseason games for him to overtake the tiny speedster from Missouri.

CB Tremon Smith

The Broncos secondary is another hotly-contested position group, but Tremon Smith was a key special-teamer with the Houston Texans the last two seasons, playing over 75% of the teams special teams snaps as a return man and a gunner.

Smith is currently way down on the Broncos roster as a cornerback. Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, K'Waun Williams, Fabian Moreau, and even injured rookie Riley Moss are ahead of him. Still, his value on special teams seems like it would get him on the final squad.

The interesting thing here is that he’s not even listed on the team’s depth chart as a kick returner. Currently, the Broncos’ KRs are rookie receiver Marvin Mims Jr., Montrell Washington, Kendall Hinton, and Jaleel McLaughlin.

There is no gunner position on the depth chart, so maybe Smith can show off his value there in preseason games and make the team. For now, though, it seems like kick-returning duty is not a skill he will be able to show off this preseason.