ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Broncos head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Broncos-Chiefs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Broncos-Chiefs Last Game – Matchup History

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Broncos won one and lost one against Kansas City last season.

Overall Series: The Chiefs lead the all-time series 72-56 against the Broncos

Here are the Broncos-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Chiefs Odds

Denver Broncos: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Kansas City Chiefs: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread/Win

Denver has won two of their last three games. Their one loss was against a very good Baltimore Ravens team, as well. In their two wins, the Broncos were able to put up 33 and 28 points. Bo Nix has thrown three touchdowns to one interception and has run the ball very well in their last three games. Nix is doing a great job not taking sacks, and he is doing a better job leading the team. If Nix continues to play well, the Broncos will have a chance.

One thing to keep in mind for this game is the limited mobility of Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is already not playing his best this season, but having an ankle injury really limits what he can do. Denver is second in the NFL in sacks, and they allow the sixth-fewest passing yards per game. With Mahomes having limited mobility, the Broncos have a great chance to stop the pass on Sunday.

Denver does a great job on defense overall. They allow less than 300 yards per game, and the third-fewest points per game. Despite their game against the Ravens, the Broncos have done a good job stopping opposing teams. With their ability to get to the quarterback and stop the run, the Broncos should be able to keep the Chiefs in check.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas City is 8-0 for a good reason. The Chiefs have the best quarterback in the NFL, even though he is not playing his best. With that said, in his last two games, Mahomes has thrown for 553 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, and he is completing 74.3 percent of his passes. If Mahomes can continue to play like that, the Chiefs will be able to win the game.

Kareem Hunt also deserves to be mentioned. His return to Kansas City has been fantastic, and a jolt of life the Chiefs needed. In fact, Hunt scored the winning touchdown in overtime last week. In his five games with the Chiefs this season, Hunt has rushed for 414 yards and five touchdowns. He does not get a lot of yards per carry, but he gets a lot of touches, and he runs hard. Having Hunt gives the Chiefs a chance to change the pace, and that will help them win this game.

Kansas City has played great defense this season. The Chiefs have allowed the fifth-fewest yards per game, and fourth-fewest points per game. They are especially good with their run defense as they allow just 83.9 yards per game on the ground. Along with that, the Chiefs have given up five rushing touchdowns. They are going to force Bo Nix to pass the ball, which can mean trouble for the Broncos.

Final Broncos-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs have only won two games by nine or more points. The Broncos have a good enough defense to keep them in this game, as well. I will take Denver to cover the spread.

Final Broncos-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Broncos +8.5 (-110)