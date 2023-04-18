Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was the recipient of a massive contract last offseason that made waves across the NFL landscape. On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a lucrative 5-year, $255 million contract extension that elicited a simple response from his friend Watson, reports NFL Network’s James Palmer.

“He deserves every penny.”

The two star quarterbacks train together, and Watson reportedly paid for a dinner the two had together last year when the Eagles visited the Browns in Cleveland. After news of the contract extension, Hurts and Watson agreed that the next dinner between the two will be on the Eagles quarterback.

Despite them both being very rich men, they are coming off of very different seasons. Hurts had an MVP caliber campaign and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance. Meanwhile, Watson spent last year just trying to reclaim the form he had from his Houston Texans days.

Watson is going into his first full season as the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback, and expectations will be high given the talent on the Browns offense. If he can return to his Pro Bowl style of play, the Browns could easily compete for an AFC North title in a very talented division.

Jalen Hurts will still be under some pressure this season as well, as the new contract will command him to follow up last year’s stellar performance. Anything short of a Super Bowl will probably be considered a disappointment from Hurts’ point of view. In Deshaun Watson’s case, a Super Bowl trip would do wonders for his still doubtful fanbase in Cleveland.