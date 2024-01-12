The Boston Bruins continue their Western Conference swing when they visit St. Louis to take on the Blues. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Bruins-Blues prediction and pick will be revealed.

Despite entering play with a solid 24-8-9 record, but they happen to have fallen on tough times with three straight losses and only one win in their previous four games. Most recently, it was Boston that was narrowly defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 2-1.

Meanwhile, St. Louis is fighting for their playoff lives with a 21-18-1 record and are coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the New York Rangers last time out on the ice. Even though the Blues got off to a tough start to the season, they have at least looked the part of being a possible playoff contender as of late. Does St. Louis have what it takes to send Boston home packing and continue the Bruins down their sliding ways?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Blues Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -170

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Blues

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

TV: ESPN+

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Without a doubt, the recent Bruins struggles have been evident, but let's not pretend that Boston is still feared among one of the top overall squads that the NHL has to offer. Furthermore, it was only a year ago that the Bruins set a league record for most points in a season with 135 total. All in all, don't be sleeping on this Bruins team even if they've been in hibernation mode the past several games.

For starters, if the Bruins are going to cover the spread and get back to their winning ways, look no further than Boston to make it a priority to get their offensive prowess back on track. On paper, the Bruins do happen to be averaging 3.29 goals per game which is near the upper-half of teams in the league. Even more impressive, the Bruins rank seventh in all of hockey in terms of shooting percentage. Alas, the Bruins found the back of the net surprisingly only once in Vegas on Thursday, but it should not be counted on for Boston to struggle in the goal-scoring department in back-to-back games.

Above all else, the Bruins have endured some gut-wrenching and nail-biting losses during this losing stretch, and there is no doubt that the goaltending will need to be on its A-game if they are going to find a return to the win column. As it stands, starting netminder Linus Ullmark remains day-to-day due to injury, so it may be up to backup Jeremy Swayman to save the day. Since being thrust into the starting lineup, it has been Swayman who has surrendered only three goals in his last two games and just recently turned away 23 of 25 shots faced against Vegas.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

On the other side of things, the Blues have the opportunity to officially put themselves back on the map with a stellar showing in front of the home fans on Saturday night. As previously mentioned, the recent play by this squad is encouraging to say the least, but even with a newfound winning record, they are still on the outside looking in at the Western Conference playoff picture.

Nevertheless, there is plenty of star power to go around within this clubhouse. Undoubtedly, the winning momentum all starts with the extremely skilled Jordan Bennington who often represents a black hole that swallows up any puck in his wake. Notably enough, Bennington reigns as one of the supreme goalies in the league, and his season-long numbers certainly back that up. At the moment, it is the 30-year-old who owns the eighth-best record in the league as a goaltender at 14-11-1. After recording a whopping 40 saves in the win over the Rangers, it should be expected that Bennington will be up for the task against a fairly solid Bruins offensive assault.

At the end of the day, the main aspect of this game that the Blues need to take care of is figuring things out on the offensive end of things. To make matters worse, there is not one team in the league that is worse than the Blues in terms of their power-play attack. In fact, St. Louis is dead last in power-play percentage. When the opportunity presents itself for the Blues to do some damage on the extra-man attack, it will be St. Louis that will have no excuse to make some noise in this area of the game.

Final Bruins-Blues Prediction & Pick

As intriguing as this game appears to be, the Bruins are more than due to snap out of their losing ways sooner than later. Alas, expect Boston to storm out of the gates and not spend any time looking back en route to getting the spread-covering win.

Final Bruins-Blues Prediction & Pick: Bruins -1.5 (-140)