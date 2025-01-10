ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Bruins will head to Sunrise to face the Florida Panthers. It's a possible playoff preview at Amerant Bank Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make a Bruins-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Bruins are 39-24 in the last 63 regular-season games against the Panthers. However, the Panthers have won both games this season, starting the season with a 6-4 win at home and a 4-3 win in Beantown the following week. But the Bruins are 6-3-1 over the past 10 regular-season games against the Panthers. Yet, the Panthers are 3-2 in the past five games at Amerant Bank Arena.

Here are the Bruins-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Panthers Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +150

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Bruins vs Panthers

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: ABC +ESPN+

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bruins have lost six games in a row and are freefalling after many people believed they had righted the ship. Instead, the losses have piled up, and they have been unable to win in 2025. Some podcasters have blasted the team's draft choices, which have caused the bad performance. Notably, the offense has struggled over this season, especially during this losing streak.

David Pastrnak has 17 goals and 25 assists, including four powerplay markers. However, he has struggled over the last two games, being unable to register a point as the Bruins struggle on offense. Brad Marchand has been inconsistent this season, coming in with 15 goals and 18 assists, including two powerplay markers. Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm are massively underperforming. So far, Zacha has nine goals and 12 assists, while Lindholm has seven goals and 13 assists.

The Bruins are 25th in goals and 28th in assists. Additionally, their shots are just not going in, as they rank 29th in shooting percentage. Even their powerplay has been poor, ranking 31st on the extra-man attack.

Jeremy Swayman likely starts this week and comes in with a mark of 13-15-3 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893. He will back up a defense that is 27th in goals against and 25th on the penalty kill.

The Bruins will cover the spread if Pastrnak and Marchand can find some life and open opportunities at the net. Then, they must defend the net and prevent the Panthers from taking open shots at Swayman.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Florida remains a good place to play hockey, and the Panthers will look to keep that momentum going as they host the Bruins and attempt to beat them for the third time this season. Overall, their offense has had some inconsistency (mainly against Canadian teams), but the Cats are still extending their claws and have some talented playmakers.

Sam Reinhart leads the team with 23 goals and 24 assists, including eight powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Matthew Tkachuk has tallied 14 goals and 24 assists, including eight powerplay conversions. Aleksander Barkov has remained consistent, garnering 11 goals and 25 assists, including five powerplay tallies. Likewise, Carter Verhaeghe has added 10 goals and 20 assists, including three powerplay snipes.

The Panthers are ninth in goals and 10th in assists. Moreover, they have had varied success when shooting the puck, ranking 14th in shooting percentage. Their shooting has been better when they have had the extra man, as the Panthers rank sixth on the powerplay.

Sergei Bobrovsky will start for the Panthers and comes in with a mark of 18-9-1 with a goals-against average of 2.69 and a save percentage of .903. He will back a defense that is 18th in goals against and 12th on the penalty kill.

The Panthers will cover the spread if their top two lines can continue to outplay their opponents and put pressure on Swayman. Then, they must continue to shut down opponents, and not give the Bruins any extra life.

Final Bruins-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Bruins are 14-30 against the spread, while the Panthers are 20-22 against the odds. Moreover, the Bruins are 6-16 against the spread on the road, while the Panthers are 9-12 against the odds at home. The Bruins are 20-23-1 against the over/under, while the Panthers are 21-21 against the over/under.

The Bruins have not played well during this stretch. While this losing streak has to end eventually, it is difficult to see it happening here. Still, never underestimate a team like the Bruins, who can turn it on at any moment, especially on the road against a good team. While I am not going all the way with them winning, I do have the Bruins staying in the game long enough to cover the spread.

Final Bruins-Panther Prediction & Pick: Bruins +1.5 (-172)