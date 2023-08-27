As teams across the NFL prepare for Week 1, they must make difficult decisions to trim down their roster. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no different, having to make one of those tough choices on Kurt Warner's son.

Tampa Bay decided to release Kade Warner, via Pewter Report. Warner, who plays wide receiver unlike his father, caught one pass for 19 yards during the preseason.

Before joining the Buccaneers, Warner spent five years at college level playing for both Nebraska and Kansas State. Over 50 games, Warner caught 90 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns. After not being picked in the 2023 NFL Draft, Warner caught on with the Buccaneers.

Unfortunately for Warner, Tampa Bay simply didn't have room for him in their wide receiving core. Obviously Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will soak up targets for the Bucs. Sixth-round rookie Trey Palmer and impressive UDFA Rakim Jarrett also seem like to battle it out for some touches.

Tampa Bay's offense is certain to be in flux post-Tom Brady. While Evans and Godwin remain, Baker Mayfield will now be calling the shots under center. The Buccaneers will want to try and remain consistent and not have Mayfield play beyond his limits.

As for Kade Warner, his time with the Buccaneers has come to a close. While his father might be Kurt Warner, the wide receiver did enough on his own at Kansas State for Tampa Bay to give him an opportunity. As the Buccaneers try to figure out their new-look offense, Warner will be looking for his next opportunity to catch passes at the NFL level.