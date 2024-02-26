The Milwaukee Bucks grabbed a big victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday in what was head coach Doc Rivers' return to the City of Brotherly Love. And by no surprise, the Sixers faithful gave Rivers the reception we were all expecting: A flurry of boos.
But, it didn't bother Doc the least, who enjoyed a respectable three-year tenure with the team.
Via ESPN:
“I didn't even hear it, to be honest,” Rivers said with a smile after the game. “That means I was back at home.”
Rivers compiled a 154-82 record during his time in charge of Philly but failed to get to the NBA Finals, much in part due to Joel Embiid's health in the playoffs. He was fired in May.
“I'm happy with it overall, I just wish we could've gone further,” Doc Rivers said. “I wish we could have had a chance to have Joel [Embiid] healthy in the playoffs.
“But overall, Joel became an MVP, and we established this team as a championship contender. That wasn't said the year before. And under a lot of stuff. You think about it, we had the James Harden trade, the Ben [Simmons] stuff. Some was under my control, some was out of my control, but overall, for me, if you don't win a title, you're never exactly happy. That's why we all do this.”
Doc Rivers was surprisingly hired as the next Bucks head coach last month and has gone 5-7 since taking over for Adrian Griffin. Milwaukee smashed the 76ers 119-98, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard showing out for a combined 54 points.