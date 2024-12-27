ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Bucks have been playing great after struggling to start the year, and then the Bulls have been too inconsistent this year. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Bucks started the season slowly but have been playing well since and are red-hot headed into this game. The Bucks go as Giannis Antetokounmpo goes, and Damian Lillard has also been great, making it one of the best duos in the entire NBA. They can make a statement in this game because the Bulls have looked better recently, and they can ensure they do not catch them in the division.

The Bulls have been very inconsistent this year. They have the talent to be on their way to the play-in spot again, but they have had a bad start to the year. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the two biggest keys for the Bulls in this game and all season. LaVine is the key for the Bulls in this game. They need him to show up big in this game because the Bucks are dealing with a team-wide sickness, and they can take advantage.

Here are the Bucks-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Bulls Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Chicago Bulls: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks' offense has been solid this season after a slow start. They are 16th in scoring at 112.6 points per game, seventh in field goal percentage at 48.1% from the field, and third in three-point shooting at 39.1% from behind the arc. Five Bucks are averaging over double digits, and Giannis Antetokounmpo leads with 32.7 points per game. Then, Damian Lillard leads the way in assists per game at 7.5, and Giannis is just behind at six per game. This team goes as Giannis goes, and with Damian Lillard, year two has finally started to live up to what they initially envisioned for the team. They get a great matchup against a bad Bulls defense. the Bucks have the firepower on offense to score at will on the Bulls, even with some members of the team dealing with the flu before the game.

The Bucks' defense has been in the middle of the pack this season. They are 12th in points allowed at 111.2 points per game, fifth in field goal percentage at 45.2% from the field, and 17th in three-point percentage at 36.2% from behind the arc. They have a great front line with Brook Lopez, Giannis, and Bobby Portis. Antetokounmpo leads rebounding at 11.6 per game, while Lopez leads in blocks at two per game. Then, with on-ball defense, five players are averaging one steal per game, with Khris Middleton leading with 1.1. The Bucks have the pieces to be great on defense, and they get a difficult matchup in this game against a Bulls team that has been playing very well on offense in this game. This matchup will be the one that decided this game.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls have been red-hot on offense this season. They are sixth in scoring at 117.7 points per game, 11th in field goal percentage at 47%, and ninth in three-point percentage at 37.5%. Six different Bulls are averaging over double digits, with Zach LaVine leading at 22.3 points up to this point. Then, with Josh Giddey injured, Ayo Dosunmu is the leader in assists with 4.8 per game. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the two keys to this offense. LaVine is the engine that makes this team go on offense in the backcourt, and Vucevic is the main key for this team down low. LaVine must be this game's biggest key for the Bulls on offense. The Bucks have the defense to slow down the rest of the Bulls on offense, including Vucevic.

The Bulls' defense has struggled all year. They are 29th in scoring defense, allowing 121.8 points per game, 26th in field goal defense at 47.9%, and third in three-point defense at 34.3%. Nikola Vucevic is the key for this team down low, leading the team in rebounds at 9.8 per game. Then, Matas Buzelis leads the team in blocks at 0.8 per game. Finally, four players also average one steal per game, with Coby White and Lonzo Ball tied for the team lead in blocks at 1.1 per game. This defense is in for a long day against the Bucks and their duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. This is a bad matchup for this defense.

Final Bucks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are the better team and should win this game easily. The Bulls have the playmakers on offense but do not have much on defense to stop them. Giannis and Lillard are the best players on the court, too. The Bucks win and cover on the road against the Bulls.

Final Bucks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -1.5 (-110)