ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Bulls visit the Celtics on Thursday! The Bulls won their last game but have struggled to find consistency this year. The Celtics have won five of their last six games and have been among the best teams in the NBA. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Bulls have been very inconsistent this year. They have the talent to be on their way towards the play-in spot again, but it has not been great to start the year. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the two biggest keys for the Bulls in this game and all season. LaVine has been injured, but he must carry the Bulls if available. This is a tough matchup for the Bulls, given how well the Celtics have played this year.

The Celtics look like one of the best teams in the NBA again this season after their dominant 21-5 record. They have so much talent and can attack teams in waves. It starts with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis. They are once again on their way to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics can overwhelm teams with talent, and they are primed to do it again in this matchup.

Here are the Bulls-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Celtics Odds

Chicago Bulls: +15 (-108)

Moneyline: +750

Boston Celtics: -15 (-112)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 246.5 (-110)

Under: 246.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston/Chicago Sports Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls have been red-hot on offense this season. They are sixth in scoring at 118.9 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage at 47.4%, and ninth in three-point percentage at 37.8%. Five different Bulls are averaging over double digits, with Zach LaVine leading at 21.7 points up to this point. Then, with Josh Giddey injured, Coby White is the leader in assists with 4.6 per game. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are the two keys to this offense. LaVine is the engine that makes this team go on offense in the backcourt, and Vucevic is the main key for this team down low. It seems like Zach LaVine will be available for this game, and with that in mind, the Bulls need him against this Boston defense. The Celtics have the defense to slow down and completely shut down the Bulls at home.

The Bulls' defense has struggled all year. They are 29th in scoring defense, allowing 121.9 points per game, 27th in field goal defense at 48%, and seventh in three-point defense at 34.4%. Nikola Vucevic is the key for this team down low, leading the team in rebounds at 9.6 per game. Then, Jalen Smith, Nikola Vucevic, and Matas Buzelis are tied for the team lead in blocks at 0.8 per game. Finally, three players also average one steal per game, with Coby White leading at 1.2. This defense has struggled this year and will be a huge challenge when defending the Celtics on offense. The Celtics should be able to score at will against the Bulls with all of their talent on offense from Jayson Tatum and down the roster. Expect the Celtics to dominate this matchup on this side of the court.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have been great on offense this year. They are third in scoring at 119.9 points per game, 19th in field goal percentage at 48.7%, and 13th in three-point percentage at 37.2%. Five different Celtics are averaging over double digits, with Jayson Tatum leading with 28.2 points per game. He also leads in assists at 5.6 per game. Tatum makes this team go, but Jaylen Brown helps make up a big, dynamic duo for the Celtics because he averages 25.8 points per game. As great as Tatum and Brown have been, this offense also relies on and spreads the ball to Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Payton Prichard. They have too much on offense for this bad Bulls defense to try and slow down. The Celtics should be able to overwhelm the Bulls on this side of the court and score easily.

The Celtics' defense has been great this year. They are seventh in scoring defense at 109.8 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage defense at 46.1%, and eighth in three-point defense at 35%. Down low, Jayson Tatum leads the team in rebounding at nine per game. Then, four players average at least one block per game, with Porzingis leading the team at 1.3. Finally, four Celtics average at least one steal per game, with Tatum and Brown tied for the team lead at 1.2. The Bulls have been able to score this year, and they should be able to get some buckets in this game. Still, the better unit is the Boston defense, and they will clamp down on the Bulls at home.

Final Bulls-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are going to struggle in this game. Boston is just too good. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the best two players on the court, should be dominant at home. The Bulls are in for a long night at the Garden because they won't be able to stop Boston or keep up with them. The Celtics win and cover easily at home.

Final Bulls-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -15 (-112)