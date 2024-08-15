The NBA 2K25 rating of Indiana Fever Point Guard Caitlin Clark was revealed today. As we approach the release date of NBA 2K25, the developers are sharing more player ratings throughout the month. Although just a rookie, Clark has taken the league by storm. Not a day goes by in this league where her name isn't mentioned. Without further ado, let's look at Caitlin Clark's NBA 2K25 rating.

Caitlin Clark's NBA 2K25 Rating

According to 2K, Caitlin Clark's official NBA 2K25 rating is a 90 OVR, tied with Angel Reese for the highest rookie rating for a WNBA player. They rank 10 OVR points above other rookies like Kamilla Cordoso, Rickea Jackson, and Cameron Brink.

In her first year in Indiana, Clark is already making massive contributions to her team. The 22-year old Point Guard leads the league with 8.2 assists per game along with over 17 points per competition. She became the fastest player to earn both 100 points and 50 assists, and continues to be a great offensive player.

However, Clark still needs to work on her ball protection skills. She currently leads the league with 5.6 Turnovers per game. Unfortunately, this was also a problem for her throughout college, averaging nearly 5 turnovers per game throughout her collegiate career. Nevertheless, it doesn't deter from the fact that the 2024 WNBA All-Star has been performing well.

In the last two years, we've seen rookies shatter NBA 2K rookie ratings. Last year, Spurs' Victor Wembanyama broke the record for highest rookie rating in an NBA 2K game. This year, Clark and Reese now break the rookie record for WNBA rookie players. Their path to reaching a 99 OVR should be a lot easier than for other players.

However, now it's up to both Clark and Reese to maintain their high-quality play if they want to keep their rating. But after stellar rookie seasons so far, there's little doubt they'll drop in ratings. We look forward to seeing their ratings change over the years as everyone keeps their eyes on these two young players.

Overall, that includes everything we know about Caitlin Clark's NBA 2K25 rating so far. In the meanwhile, check out everything else new with the W. From fully voiced press conferences to a brand new court in the W online, there's plenty to get excited about.

