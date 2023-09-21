Caitlyn Jenner took a step back on her comment at her stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian.

The backdrop to this clarification is Caitlyn's appearance in the forthcoming docuseries, “House of Kardashian.” This series delves into the family's journey to fame and the dynamics that have shaped their iconic status. In a teaser released last week, Caitlyn was seen saying, “Kimberly's calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?'”

While this statement may have seemed like an indirect criticism, insiders close to Caitlyn have revealed that it was a matter of phrasing and context. To clarify, Caitlyn Jenner isn't shading the way Kim Kardashian rose to fame. In fact, it wasn't even a dig in the first place, according to sources.

Caitlyn Jenner is reported to be immensely proud of Kim Kardashian. She also believes that the 40-second clip from the trailer does not accurately represent her true sentiments.

At present, Caitlyn is a contributor to the Sky-produced series. She claims not having ‘creative control' over the final edit of her interview.

Nevertheless, she had agreed to participate in the project with the intention of being a positive advocate for the Kardashian-Jenner legacy.

And despite initial controversies, Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian maintained an ‘amicable' relationship. Both individuals are well aware of the power of editing in the world of reality television, and this incident seems to be a case of misinterpretation rather than a genuine dispute.

In the end, it seems there's no harm done, and the Kardashian-Jenner family remains united.