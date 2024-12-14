ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Montreal Canadiens are attempting to bounce back after a disappointing loss on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, it won't be easy against a Winnipeg Jets team desperate for a win after a losing stretch. The Canadiens have some past success against the Jets to lean on, as they have won seven of the last ten meetings between the two teams. It's surprising as the Jets have been playoff contenders for most of that stretch, but it dates back to their playoff series in the Covid-19 bubble year. The Canadiens entered the series as underdogs after their comeback upset over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Still, they rallied off four straight games against the Jets to advance to the conference finals. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Jets prediction and pick.

Here are the Canadiens-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Jets Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +210

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 6 (-105)

Under: 6 (-115)

How To Watch Canadiens vs. Jets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, City

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

Don't let the Canadiens' 9-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night distract you from the fact they had won three of four games leading up to the game. The Canadiens had been playing well thanks to the return of Patrik Laine and some stellar goaltending from recent Team Canada selection Sam Montembeault. However, Montembeault took a step back on Thursday night when he allowed six goals on 26 shots. Montreal replaced him with Cayden Primeau, who allowed three goals on seven shots, leading to a six-goal third period for the Penguins. It got out of hand in the final frame, but that shouldn't have any lasting effects on this game.

The big question for the last game's chances of lasting effects is whether Montembeault can bounce back from his poor performance. He had allowed just seven goals in four starts during their three wins in a four-game stretch and stopped 118 of 125 shots he faced. Montembeault owns a 3.01 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage this season, which are stellar numbers behind his shoddy defensive unit.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets had been going through a rough patch, which you can expect after the hot start they had to begin the season. It isn't always easy to keep things rolling when you start the season on a winning streak, especially when you're the Jets and break all sorts of records. The test is overcoming adversity and getting back on track, which is what Winnipeg has been doing over their last five games with a 3-1-1 record. The good news for the Jets is their start allowed them the runway to have a small losing streak, and they still sit in first in the Western Conference, one point ahead of their division rival Minnesota Wild and two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, who beat them in overtime on Thursday night.

Final Canadiens-Jets Prediction & Pick

You can expect Montembeault to have a bounce-back game, and Connor Hellebuyck will be his usual steady self. It may seem like a strange lean to take the under for a team that just allowed nine goals, but that usually means they'll emphasize defense more in this game.

Final Canadiens-Jets Prediction & Pick: Under 6 (-115)