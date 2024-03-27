The Arizona Cardinals are in a great spot entering the 2024 NFL Draft. They currently hold the fourth overall pick and don't need a quarterback with Kyler Murray fully healthy again. The top three picks next month are slated to all be quarterbacks, which could leave Arizona the chance to land the difference-maker of their choice. The Cardinals could choose to trade back and receive another bounty of draft picks like they got last year from the Houston Texans. But, with two first-round picks and six in the top three rounds, they don't have to go that route either.
The current betting favorite to get drafted fourth overall is Marvin Harrison Jr. Malik Nabers is in the conversation to be the number one receiver as well, but it's hard to argue against the former Buckeye. That would address a glaring need for the Cardinals. Cornerback is also a big need. That's why they should target Kool-Aid McKinstry and Clemson's Nate Wiggins with their second first-round pick.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver, Ohio State
Marvin Harrison Jr. has everything anybody would want in a number-one receiver. He has a monster 6-foot-4 frame and bulk to go with it at 205 pounds. That size allows him to live primarily on the outside and not get deterred by the physicality opposing corners come at him with.
Marvin Harrison Jr. going against press. Catchable throws optional. pic.twitter.com/HEfus8ywCk
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 26, 2024
Despite that big build, Harrison Jr. also has a ton of wiggle. It allows him to separate as a route runner and create yards after the catch.
Marvin Harrison Jr. reminds me of DeVonta Smith with the ball in his hands (but much bigger, obviously).
He's not going to frequently make defenders miss in tight spaces, but his great body control and burst lets him consistently picks up yards after the catch. pic.twitter.com/E4w8qixWb3
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 26, 2024
Harrison Jr. was flat-out special at Ohio State over the past two seasons. He registered at least 1,200 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in each of those campaigns despite a change in quarterback from CJ Stroud in 2022 to Kyle McCord in 2023.
Though Ohio State has been a wide receiver factory over the last few years, Harrison Jr. didn't have a ton of help around him in those years either. Jaxon Smith-Njigba effectively missed the entire 2022 season and Emeka Egbuka played just nine regular-season games in 2023.
Arizona badly needs a star wide receiver. They cut DeAndre Hopkins before last season and saw Marquise “Hollywood” Brown walk as a free agent this offseason to the Kansas City Chiefs. They also traded Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons. Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch are their leading returning receivers from a year ago.
Harrison Jr. would instantly be their number-one receiver. He'd be a great fit next to Kyler Murray. Malik Nabers would be as well. They can't go wrong with either, but with their choice of the two, the slightest of edges goes to Harrison Jr.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama
Now that wide receiver is out of the way, the Cardinals should address cornerback with their second first-round pick. Arizona's secondary got lit up all throughout the 2023 season. They posted the second-worst mark in EPA allowed per dropback last year. Only the Washington Commanders were worse in that metric.
Someone like Kool-Aid McKinstry should help. He was a lockdown corner over his three seasons at Alabama. The Tide have been a factory for producing star cornerbacks under the tutelage of former defensive back coach Nick Saban. PFF has graded McKinstry as one of the best that Saban has produced during his time at Tuscaloosa.
Kool-Aid McKinstry is one of the best DBs to come out of Alabama🐘 pic.twitter.com/ge05ASIyy6
— PFF College (@PFF_College) March 11, 2024
He is just one possible candidate for the Cardinals to select with their 27th overall pick.
Nate Wiggins, Cornerback, Clemson
Another possibility is Clemson's Nate Wiggins. Wiggins isn't built as stout as McKinstry is. The slender Clemson corner is listed as 6-foot-2, and 185 pounds, while the Alabama product is 6-foot-1, 195 pounds. But both of them are very good at keeping the ball away from their direction.
The Cardinals have to draft a corner early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Luckily for them, they will have plenty of options to choose from. If they can exit the first round with Harrison Jr. and one of McKinstry or Wiggins, they will have done their part and addressed two of the biggest holes in their roster with great players.