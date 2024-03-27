The Arizona Cardinals are in a great spot entering the 2024 NFL Draft. They currently hold the fourth overall pick and don't need a quarterback with Kyler Murray fully healthy again. The top three picks next month are slated to all be quarterbacks, which could leave Arizona the chance to land the difference-maker of their choice. The Cardinals could choose to trade back and receive another bounty of draft picks like they got last year from the Houston Texans. But, with two first-round picks and six in the top three rounds, they don't have to go that route either.

The current betting favorite to get drafted fourth overall is Marvin Harrison Jr. Malik Nabers is in the conversation to be the number one receiver as well, but it's hard to argue against the former Buckeye. That would address a glaring need for the Cardinals. Cornerback is also a big need. That's why they should target Kool-Aid McKinstry and Clemson's Nate Wiggins with their second first-round pick.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. has everything anybody would want in a number-one receiver. He has a monster 6-foot-4 frame and bulk to go with it at 205 pounds. That size allows him to live primarily on the outside and not get deterred by the physicality opposing corners come at him with.

Despite that big build, Harrison Jr. also has a ton of wiggle. It allows him to separate as a route runner and create yards after the catch.

Harrison Jr. was flat-out special at Ohio State over the past two seasons. He registered at least 1,200 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in each of those campaigns despite a change in quarterback from CJ Stroud in 2022 to Kyle McCord in 2023.

Though Ohio State has been a wide receiver factory over the last few years, Harrison Jr. didn't have a ton of help around him in those years either. Jaxon Smith-Njigba effectively missed the entire 2022 season and Emeka Egbuka played just nine regular-season games in 2023.

Arizona badly needs a star wide receiver. They cut DeAndre Hopkins before last season and saw Marquise “Hollywood” Brown walk as a free agent this offseason to the Kansas City Chiefs. They also traded Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons. Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch are their leading returning receivers from a year ago.

Harrison Jr. would instantly be their number-one receiver. He'd be a great fit next to Kyler Murray. Malik Nabers would be as well. They can't go wrong with either, but with their choice of the two, the slightest of edges goes to Harrison Jr.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrates after a missed field goal by LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Now that wide receiver is out of the way, the Cardinals should address cornerback with their second first-round pick. Arizona's secondary got lit up all throughout the 2023 season. They posted the second-worst mark in EPA allowed per dropback last year. Only the Washington Commanders were worse in that metric.

Someone like Kool-Aid McKinstry should help. He was a lockdown corner over his three seasons at Alabama. The Tide have been a factory for producing star cornerbacks under the tutelage of former defensive back coach Nick Saban. PFF has graded McKinstry as one of the best that Saban has produced during his time at Tuscaloosa.

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Brock Bowers with a Chargers logo in front and 2024 NFL Draft logo background.

Shervon Fakhimi ·

Drake Maye and Marvin Harrison Jr. in Patriots jerseys

Shervon Fakhimi ·

Cardinals Kyler Murray with Vikings NFL Draft prospects JJ McCarthy and Quinyon Mitchell

Jay Postrado ·

He is just one possible candidate for the Cardinals to select with their 27th overall pick.

Nate Wiggins, Cornerback, Clemson

Another possibility is Clemson's Nate Wiggins. Wiggins isn't built as stout as McKinstry is. The slender Clemson corner is listed as 6-foot-2, and 185 pounds, while the Alabama product is 6-foot-1, 195 pounds. But both of them are very good at keeping the ball away from their direction.

The Cardinals have to draft a corner early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Luckily for them, they will have plenty of options to choose from. If they can exit the first round with Harrison Jr. and one of McKinstry or Wiggins, they will have done their part and addressed two of the biggest holes in their roster with great players.