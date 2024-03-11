Apparently someone got in the ear of Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon, letting that duo know that the Cards defense was in desperate need of reinforcements. So far in Free Agency, that's exactly the need that Arizona has addressed. With a trio of moves to secure starters on the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals are trending the right direction to improve what was the 2nd-worst scoring defense in the league last season.
Move #1: “DT Justin Jones has agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals, per source. 3 years, $30.1M, $19.75M Guaranteed.” (h/t Peter Schrager of NFL Network)
Move #2: “Former Raiders free agent DT Bilal Nichols reached agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $14.4 million guaranteed with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.” (h/t Adam Schefter of ESPN)
Move #3: “The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, source says. Former second-round pick of the #Buccaneers heads to the desert after a year with the #Titans.” (h/t Mike Garafolo of NFL Network)
In Jones, Nichols and Murphy-Bunting, the Cardinals signed an experienced trio of defensive players who combined for 48 starts last season. While Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones aren't household names, they should provided a boost to the interior of the Cardinals defensive line, and perhaps help Arizona improve against the run, where they gave up a league-worst 2,434 yards last season. Unfortunately, Arizona was equally inept against the pass.
The Cardinals allowed an opponent passer rating of 102.9 last season, the second-worst mark in the league behind only the Washington Commanders. For reference, that 102.9 rating is the equivalent of playing against league MVP Lamar Jackson every single week. And while Sean Murphy-Bunting is coming off a down season last year with the Tennessee Titans, he projected out as an above average cover corner in his final season with Tampa Bay in 2022.
All things considered, Arizona has plenty of work left to do before anyone could rightfully feel good about the state of their defense. But Cards fans can at least find a little bit of comfort in knowing that the front office sees that this is the side of the ball that needs the most work.