The Arizona Cardinals currently hold the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and despite many believing that they will stand pat and select Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., general manager Monti Ossenfort made it clear that the team is “open for business” for a potential trade down.
“There will be a big neon sign that says ‘open' and I don't like it blinking, it messes with my eyes, but we're always going to be listening,” Monti Ossenfort said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I think we'll always have the conversation, we may not get to a point where a deal makes sense, whether it's at [No.] 4 or anywhere we're picking, but we're always going to have the conversation and if it makes sense, if it's attractive to building our team, then it's something that we'll certainly consider no matter where we're at in the draft.”
If the Cardinals keep the No. 4 pick, they will likely have their first choice when it comes to the non-quarterback prospects in this draft class. It is widely viewed that the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots will likely go with quarterbacks in the first three picks.
The Cardinals have openly said they are hanging onto Kyler Murray, who returned from a torn ACL in the middle of the 2023 season and showed that he could still play at a solid level at the very least on a team that is was not very talented. It is expected that the Cardinals will want to add a big-time weapon for Kyler Murray to throw to. While Marvin Harrison Jr. is the most obvious choice, there are some other routes that Ossenfort could go in the draft while still acquiring a wide high-end wide receiver.
Is Marvin Harrison Jr. a lock to go to the Cardinals?
If the Cardinals stick with the No. 4 pick, it would be a shock if Ossenfort does not select Harrison, who is viewed as an immediate impact type of player at the NFL level. However, there are two high-end receivers who will likely go in the top 10 picks in Malik Nabers from LSU and Rome Odunze from Washington. Both could be available to the Cardinals after a potential trade back.
It likely depends on how much of a drop off Ossenfort sees from Harrison to Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. If he views that gap as a small one, it could make sense to trade back a couple of picks. A good trade partner could be the New York Giants, who have been rumored to be interested in a quarterback like JJ McCarthy, who is currently viewed as likely the fourth quarterback prospect to go off the board.
The Giants hold the No. 6 pick, and if the Cardinals trade back to that spot, they could be certain that one of Nabers or Odunze would be available. If Ossenfort has his eye on another prospect after Nabers or Odunze, the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos make sense as trade partners.
The Vikings seemingly are gearing up to trade up for a quarterback, if the opportunity is there. They have the No. 11 pick and just traded for the No. 23 pick. For a team that needs to add a lot of talent like the Cardinals do, it would make a lot of sense for them to add two first-round picks. This is a deep wide receiver draft, so the Cardinals could still get a receiver they like at either No. 11 or No. 23.
The Broncos hold the No. 12 pick and do not have as many assets as the Vikings do, but Sean Payton is likely going to do all he can to get a quarterback prospect he likes. Ossenfort could get a haul from Denver as well.
As of now, it seems like Harrison is likely to be the Cardinals' pick at No. 4, but it is by no means a lock if Ossenfort gets an offer that he can not refuse.