Hundreds of football fairytales will reach a crescendo Thursday night in Green Bay as 15 of the nation’s top prospects walk the stage at the 2025 NFL Draft, each with their own personal soundtrack. The NFL revealed walkout music selections earlier in the day, and this year’s playlist is a mixtape of swagger, ambition, and deeply personal taste, per Draftwire.

Walk-out songs that each draft prospect in Green Bay chose to hear tonight. pic.twitter.com/LAtXfxWfTd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jay-Z’s “Imaginary Players” will usher Alabama’s Tyler Booker into the league, while fellow Crimson Tide standout Jihaad Campbell chose Lil Baby’s “Free Promo.” Cam Ward, the Miami quarterback and possible No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, will stride out to Rod Wave’s “Freestyle.” Colorado's two-way Heisman winner Travis Hunter chose Lil Wayne’s contemplative “Let It All Work Out,” a clear nod to perseverance under pressure.

Rapper Gunna stands alone as the most selected artist, with four of his tracks featured, including “Bottom” for Michigan’s Mason Graham, “Him All Along” for Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, “Clear My Rain” (featuring Leon Bridges) for Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, and “Toast Up” for Michigan corner Will Johnson.

The list of prospects attending the draft also includes LSU's Will Campbell (“Right Above It” by Lil Wayne), Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter (“Bout My Money” by OT7 Quanny), Texas receiver Matthew Golden (“Int’l Players Anthem” by UGK ft. Outkast), and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, who will walk out to “Thank You Lord” by Kealamaualoa Alcon.

Rod Wave’s emotional catalog also appears twice for players in this draft, with Georgia safety Malaki Starks selecting “Get Ready,” and Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart picking “Forever.” Alabama QB Jalen Milroe went with Rich Homie Quan’s “Walk Thru,” a song that’s all confidence and control.

With Green Bay hosting its first-ever NFL Draft, the smallest market in the league is expected to welcome more than 240,000 fans. Despite a rainy forecast, the energy is electric across Lambeau Field, Titletown, and the Resch Complex. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, legends, and current stars will take turns announcing picks over the three-day spectacle. Country music star Brad Paisley will close things out with a free Saturday performance.

The heart of the draft may be team-building and dreams realized, but on Thursday night, it begins with beats.