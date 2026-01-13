Antonio Brown has gotten a little more freedom… kind of.

On Friday, Jan. 9, a judge ruled that the former NFL wide receiver has been granted permission to leave his home in Miami for work-related reasons in Tampa, per NBCMiami.com following his attempted murder charges.

Brown has been permitted to leave on the grounds of having “several scheduled business engagements with Energetic Exotic, Florida’s premier exotic and luxury car rental company” (product placement!) and “multiple prearranged music studio sessions,” according to the paperwork filed in support of the NFL star's request. He is not allowed to leave his residence in Miami unless it is for these reasons related to work. Brown will have his anchor monitor off during his time in Tampa and then reinstalled when he's back in Miami.

Why is Antonio Brown under house arrest?

The Super Bowl champion is currently facing attempted murder charges stemming from an alleged incident in Miami in May 2025. At a boxing event hosted by popular streamer, Adin Ross, Brown claimed he was being attacked in the parking lot by several men and allegedly fired shots. The alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told law enforcements that one of the bullets grazed his neck. Brown later left the U.S. to go to Dubai where he was later arrested and then extradited to the United States back in November 2025. He was later released on a $25,000 bond and his attorney Mark Eiglarsh spoke out on Brown's behalf.

“I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense,” Mark Eiglarsh told NBC in a press release. “The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”

Brown previously played for the Steelers, Raiders, Patriots, and Buccaneers. His 12 year NFL career ended in 2021.