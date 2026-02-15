GloRilla knows she has the support of Brandon Ingram.

The “TFIF” rapper was a part of Giannis Antetokounmpo's winning team at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles' Kia Forum. Team Giannis faced Team Anthony, which was coached by comedian and actor Anthony Anderson.

During halftime, Ingram, who has been dating the Grammy-nominated rapper for several months, came to show his support and revealed what he needed to see from her on the court. As Glo was warming up, Ingram came onto the court and, as he was leaving, kissed her on her forehead as she practiced her dribbling. Before the Toronto Raptors star left the court, he told a reporter that he had high expectations for his girlfriend's performance.

“I need her to shoot 20 more shots!” he told ESPN.

“I need her to shoot 20 more shots!” 👀 Brandon Ingram with the halftime pep talk for GloRilla! Tap to watch on ESPN: https://t.co/xTBeXI0Wvj pic.twitter.com/DFg5KcrjRu — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

Fans loved that Ingram was supportive of Glo despite the rapper only taking one shot in the first half. However, after the first half, she changed her strategy and became more active on defense and got two rebounds.

“Brandon Ingram turning coach mode on GloRilla is pure gold! Shoot your shot queen, comeback incoming!” one fan wrote.

Article Continues Below

“That kind of confidence boost can shift the whole game energy,” another fan responded.

“Brandon supporting Glo is the most wholesome thing of the entire All-Star Weekend,” one fan reacted. “When basketball and rap come together like this, we all win bb.”

Team Giannis won 65-58 with actor and musician Rome Flynn securing back-to-back NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP honors. Antetokounmpo was proud of his team pulling through and coming out on top as he shared that it's his desire.

“I just enjoy winning,” said Antetokounmpo.

“But it was hard, making the substitutions, not everybody's gonna play, but I think everybody did a good job, just playing hard, and playing to win.”