As Super Bowl 60 approaches, conversations around celebrity couples tied to the NFL continue to spill beyond the field. This week, Cam’ron and Mase added fuel to that discussion by comparing how Taylor Swift and Cardi B get viewed as WAGs, using Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce and Cardi’s connection to Stefon Diggs as their reference points, Complex reports.

On the Jan. 28 episode of It Is What It Is, the two rappers broke down how public perception shifts based on race, behavior, and long-standing stereotypes. Joined by former college football standout Maurice Clarett, the conversation turned pointed once Mase addressed what he called the false framing of these relationships as a “Black or white thing.”

According to Mase, outside observers often reduce complex personal lives into neat categories. He explained how one couple gets labeled as “cleaner,” while another faces scrutiny tied to family dynamics and assumptions about monogamy. Cam’ron jumped in to clarify that Swift and Kelce are engaged, not married, but agreed that perception drives the narrative far more than facts.

Podcast discussion highlights cultural double standards

Mase continued by spelling out what he sees as the underlying bias. He said people compare Swift and Cardi using racial shortcuts, labeling one relationship as polished and controlled, while framing the other as chaotic. In his view, those labels ignore reality and lean heavily on prejudice.

Cam’ron pushed the conversation further by pointing to how both women show up on game day. Swift often watches from a luxury suite, while Cardi has appeared closer to the field when supporting Diggs. Cam’ron argued that media reactions differ because reporters expect unpredictability from Cardi, while Swift benefits from an image shaped by caution and protection.

He also noted how NFL broadcasts and fans regularly remind people not to harass Taylor Swift, something he framed as another example of cultural differences in how celebrities receive coverage and respect.

Despite the chatter, Cardi has remained unfazed. The rapper has already told fans she plans to be in San Francisco next month for Super Bowl 60, continuing a pattern of publicly supporting Diggs at Patriots games. As the spotlight grows, the debate says less about the couples themselves and more about how audiences choose to view them.