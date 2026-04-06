In the latest wave of court documents amid their ongoing legal battle, Dak Prescott confirmed his break-up with Sarah Jane Ramos.

US Weekly was first to report Prescott confirmed his split from Ramos in custody documents. He filed a petition in Texas on Mar. 17, 2026, which noted that “the parents of the children are separated. The appointment of the parents as joint managing conservators would be in the best interest of the children.”

It was recently reported that Prescott and Ramos have “agreed to amicably negotiate a temporary custody arrangement.” While this doesn't mean that they are out of the woods yet amid their legal battle, it is a positive step. This allows Prescott and Ramos the chance to “define parental rights and responsibilities in their child or children's best interests.”

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' legal battle after break-up

Originally, Prescott and Ramos were set to appear in court on Apr 2. However, their latest agreement means that they are going to try to come to an agreement outside of the courtroom. Whether or not that happens is yet to be seen.

Prescott and Ramos had been together since 2023 before their split. Their first daughter was born in February 2024. They would get engaged in October 2024 before having a second daughter in May 2025.

Unfortunately, they broke up in March 2026, a month before their planned wedding. It allegedly occurred during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas. An argument took place that ended their relationship.

However, this has not been confirmed. In US Weekly's report, they note that Ramos' representative claimed that there “wasn't any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blow up.”

Currently, Prescott and Ramos are trying to figure out the custody of their children. Hopefully, they can come to a resolution sooner rather than later.