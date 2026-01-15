Former NBA guard Delonte West was recently arrested in Virginia following an alleged robbery that involved roughly $23, according to initial reporting, per Complex.

TMZ reported Thursday, Jan. 15, that officers responded to a call involving a robbery and assault in the Belle Haven area in December. Law enforcement later identified West as the suspect connected to the incident. Officials said the alleged victim reported losing approximately $23. Authorities located West nearby after he reportedly left the scene.

Following the arrest, West was released on his own recognizance. The report did not specify which agency handled the arrest, though Complex reached out to the Fairfax County Police Department for comment. As of publication, no additional statement has been made public.

Court records from Fairfax County General District Court list two cases tied to a Dec. 21 arrest. One charge involves misdemeanor assault and battery. The second case lists a felony charge for robbery using force. A court hearing is scheduled for March 16.

West’s attorney, Brandon R. Sloane, addressed the situation in a statement provided to Complex, emphasizing both restraint and progress. “We’re aware of the allegations and are confident that in time this case will show itself to be one of things not being as they initially appear,” Sloane said. He added that West has used the process to seek help and has since been released on bond to a treatment facility.

Legal process moves forward as West seeks treatment

Sloane also pointed to West’s ongoing efforts away from the courtroom. He said West remains focused on treatment and expressed gratitude for the public support he has received in recent weeks. The attorney noted optimism about West’s continued progress as the legal process unfolds.

The latest arrest marks another legal chapter for the former NBA player, who has faced public struggles in recent years. For now, the focus remains on the pending court date and the outcome of the charges as more details potentially emerge.