Druski addressed the viral moment that followed NFL Honors in San Francisco after he mispronounced Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s name on stage. The comedian revealed during an appearance on CBS Mornings that he reached out to the Offensive Player of the Year afterward, though he never received a response, TMZ reports.

“I like to mess around, but sometimes you can go too far,” Druski said. “Congratulations to him, the team on the Super Bowl. I think that was an amazing thing. I didn’t get no response back, but I did reach out, I tried.”

The clip spread quickly online. What should have centered fully on Smith-Njigba’s achievement turned into a debate about whether the joke distracted from his milestone. Seahawks fans voiced frustration, arguing that the moment shifted attention away from a historic season.

Druski says he reached out to Jaxon Smith-Njigba after mispronouncing his name at NFL Honors — which the Seahawks were upset about. JSN didn’t respond back. 💀 (🎥 @CBSMornings) pic.twitter.com/Xze6YqYRxN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 19, 2026

Smith-Njigba’s Season Outshined the Noise

Smith-Njigba earned Offensive Player of the Year just days before Seattle faced the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. His numbers justified the honor. He totaled 119 receptions, led the league with 1,793 receiving yards, and scored 10 touchdowns. Week after week, he delivered explosive plays and consistency that fueled Seattle’s offense.

The Super Bowl capped the run. Although he recorded four catches for 27 yards in the 29 to 13 victory, the broader body of work defined his impact. The Seahawks secured their second championship in franchise history, and Smith-Njigba’s regular season dominance set the tone.

Druski acknowledged that awards nights demand precision. Humor can land, or it can miss. In this case, he admitted he may have crossed a line and attempted to clear the air privately.

Smith-Njigba has not responded publicly. Still, the larger takeaway remains clear. One viral mispronunciation cannot overshadow a season built on production, preparation, and a championship finish.