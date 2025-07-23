Taylor Swift has left a lasting impression on the Kelce family.

The 14-time Grammy winner has been dating Travis Kelce since 2023, and his father, Ed Kelce, recently shared that he has a great relationship with Swift.

“She is a very special person. One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met,” Ed told the Daily Mail on Monday, July 21.

While the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and pop star have been dating for about two years, Ed, who joined Travis and his eldest son Jason during the American Century Championship last weekend, shared how he is still amazed by the stardom Swift brings.

“It borders on the surreal,” Ed told the outlet about the “Taylor Swift Effect”. “There's no ifs, ands or buts about that … it's pretty crazy when you stop and think about it.”

Swift and Travis went public with their relationship when the singer attended a Chiefs game. The “Cruel Summer” singer gave a great first impression to Ed, who met the singer in 2023. He first noticed how thoughtful she was when they were all in the suite together.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed told PEOPLE at the time. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

“And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

He has since been taking a deep dive into her extensive discography according to Travis who shared Ed's research on a 2023 episode of he and Jason's New Heights podcast.

“He's started listening to her music a little more,” Travis shared. “Bless his heart. He said, ‘Now I've taken all of your CDs out at the local library, and I've burned them onto my computer.' Because that is legal, as a taxpaying citizen.”

Donna Kelce On Travis Kelce's Relationship With Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce has also been showing Swift that she approves of her and Travis' realtonship. Donna supported Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour and also was one of the many guests who went to her Eras Tour wrap party.

Donna has spoken positively of Swift since the two began dating. During Kelce's 2023 feature with The Wall Street Journal, the reporter spoke to the outlet for an interview and shared with the outlet the effect Swift has had on Tracis.

“I can tell you this,” she told WSJ. “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time …. God bless him. He shot for the stars!”

Back in February, an insider told Page Six that Travis’ mom, Donna, Ed, and Jason, “would love to see Taylor and Travis spend their lives together.”