Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam just took their romance to the next level—and the spotlight. The couple, newly engaged, hit the red carpet in style at the premiere of their Max Original docuseries Paul American, showing off more than just coordinated black fits. All eyes landed on Leerdam’s glimmering ring, a custom-designed sparkler loaded with meaning, per TMZ.

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, the Olympic speed skater proudly displayed the new bling, gushing about the personal touches Paul worked into the design. “It’s shaped like an ice rink,” Leerdam revealed, a nod to her world-class skating career. Even more intimate? The couple’s initials are engraved into the precious metal—sentimental details that reflect Paul’s softer side. “He’s the biggest romantic in the world,” she said, brushing off his reputation as a brash boxer and internet provocateur.

From DMs to I Do

Their love story didn’t start in a boxing ring or on a speedway—it started in the DMs. “Jake sent me a DM on Instagram and asked if I wanted to be on his podcast,” Leerdam said in the new Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson documentary. At the time, she had no idea what she was walking into. “I never, ever expected to date him,” she admitted. “Of course, I didn’t know a lot about him. I could only scroll on his Instagram and form an opinion like the whole world does. But he is the complete opposite.”

That digital-first connection blossomed into a very public relationship, which went official in April 2023. Since then, they’ve leaned into the spotlight, frequently sharing their relationship milestones online and now, on TV. The premiere of Paul American marks another chapter, not just in their love story, but in their life as a branded power couple. Prom poses, matching outfits, and viral declarations of love are all part of the package now.

And as their Max series hits screens, fans can expect even more behind-the-scenes moments. As Jake Paul and brother Logan shared with TMZ Sports, getting their significant others involved in the project took some convincing—but ultimately, they were all in.