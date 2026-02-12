While she is tight-lipped about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mom, Donna Kelce, didn't sign an NDA.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Kelce was asked if she had to sign an NDA for her son's upcoming wedding with Swift. “No,” she adamantly said. “They know I can keep a secret.”

As for her plans for the wedding, expect Donna Kelce to hit the dance floor with her youngest son for the traditional mother-son dance. Kelce remembers dancing to the B-52's “Love Shack” with Jason Kelce at his wedding, but it doesn't sound like she's picked a song for her dance with Travis.

“I'm sure it'll be interesting, that's for sure,” Kelce conceded. “I think with Jason's [wedding], I danced to ‘Love Shack' [by] the B-52s, so we'll see what I can muster.”

When is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding?

Talk about Kelce and Swift's wedding is beginning to ramp up. They haven't announced a date to their fans, but surely, close friends and loved ones know when it is happening.

The high-profile couple got engaged in August 2025 before Kelce began his 13th season in the NFL with the Chiefs. However, the season, unlike his proposal, did not end like a fairytale. The Chiefs missed the playoffs and only won six games.

Now, Kelce faces several big decisions before the next NFL season begins. First, he will likely have to say “I do” to Swift, and then he will have to decide if he's returning in 2026.

Kelce contemplated retirement following the 2024 season after the Chiefs' season ended with disappointment. They were blown out in Super Bowl 59 by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he did ultimately decide to return, but the 2025 season went even worse for Kansas City. Fans will have to wait and see if he decides to come back for a 14th season.