Jordon Hudson still has all the moves.

In a new video uploaded to social media, the 24-year-old former cheerleader — who is currently dating NFL icon Bill Belichick — shared that she still had the same impressive moves when she was at Bridgewater State. Hudson was in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Thursday (April 10) and showcased her flyer moves effortlessly.

“In my J’s,” Hudson wrote, adding the hashtag, “Geriatric Cheerleader Society.”

Back in 2021, Hudson won an NCA championship with alma mater.

Jordon Hudson To Compete In Miss Maine USA Pageant

While Hudson still has the moves, her cheerleading days are behind her as she will be soaring into another interest of hers: pageantry. Hudson announced last week that she will be competing in the Miss Maine USA pageant.

“Happy International Pageant Day,” Hudson began the post. “I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown Hancock. [insert mussel shell emoji].”

This is not the first time that Hudson has competed in the Miss Maine 2024 and was the first runner-up. The preliminary event for Miss Maine USA will be on May 10, 2025. The final show where Miss Maine USA will be crowned will take place the following day, May 11, 2025.

When Hudson is not practicing her cheerleading moves or competing in pageants, the Maine native is spending time with her boyfriend. Belichick and Hudson have been dating since early 2023 after meeting on a plane. Since the two have a large age gap — Hudson just turned 24 last week and the former New England Patriots will be 73 this week — she has spent a lot of time defending their relationship.

Back in February, Belichick and Hudson had a romantic dinner in which she posted on her Instagram Story. A user named Abby Riley commented on Hudson's Instagram Story writing, “But you do realize your relationship is insane right” in a reply.

Hudson responded, “But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?”

Not only have fans commented on the 49-year age gap, but it was later mentioned at the NFL Honors by Snoop Dogg.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the [Dallas] Cowboys was good. I remember back when the [Kansas City] Chiefs was bad,” the rapper said during the February 6 awards show. “And I remember when, what was it, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The couple reacted in good fun to the joke but with the constant hits at their relationship it seemingly has taken a toll. Hudson spoke out about why she doesn't feel the need to explain her love for Belichick in a cryptic caption.

“We do not need to justify ‘why' we love a particular person.The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation,” she wrote in a Valentine's Day post.

“Love does not discriminate against sex, skin color, religion, age, or ability,” she continued. “Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight. … Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love.”