Julian Edelman is sticking by his observation on Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson.

Edelman seemingly addressed his previous comments about calling Hudson a “distraction” to the UNC head coach.

“Everyone has their life outside of the sport. What he always told me is that we had to eliminate distractions. So, I don't know. You could take what you want with that,” the former New England Patriots wide receiver told PEOPLE of Belichick.

He seemingly suggested that Belichick should take his own advice.

“I remember getting yelled at for being a distraction, so I think we're all in the business of eliminating distractions. That's just from what I learned from him,” added Edelman.

This is not the first time that Edelman has called Belichick out on his girlfriend being a distraction.

“When you look at this situation and you say, ‘This is his girlfriend jumping in,’ I think that’s unfair,” Edelman said, referring to the backlash of Hudson's behavior during the CBS interview The Herd podcast with Colin Cowherd. “I think she’s actually working with Coach Belichick in the professional world.”

Article Continues Below

It's not unknown that Hudson has stepped in to help Belichick with his professional career off the field but Edelman shared his sentiments that he needs to listen what he's been telling players like him for years.

“Anytime we do behind-the-scenes this, that, you’ve got someone that represents you, they’re gonna jump in, but now that it’s gained and it’s snowballed to what it’s become right now, where we’re talking about it three weeks later, it’s becoming a distraction. That’s what we all think right now. This is becoming a distraction. We gotta practice what we preach here,” Edelman added.

Edelman was coached by Belichick for his entire career in the NFL with the New England Patriots. The wide receiver was on the team 2009 to 2020 and retired the following year. Belichick also coached Rob Gronkowski who Edelman co-hosts their Dudes on Dudes podcast and have discussed Belichick and Hudson's relationship several times on their show. Gronk played for the eight-time Super Bowl winning coach on the Patriots nine seasons (2010-2018). Both former players won three Super Bowl titles with Belichick.

Belichick is now the head coach for UNC which have a record of 1-1 this season. Their next game is against the Richmond Spiders today (Sept. 13) at 3:30 ET.