NBA star athlete and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle and his wife, Kendra Randle, recently revealed the purchase of their “dream home” through a social media announcement. Just hours after their victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the couple publicly revealed their 60-acre land purchase to build their “dream home.”

Through an Instagram post, Randle announced the news, reflecting on 2025 and revealing that the property was bought in Sep. 2025 to build a family home. Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, Kendra Randle also expressed her gratitude.

“2025 was a heartbreaking year for me after losing my grandfather right at the start of it. I feel like each day I was just getting by and not really celebrating many wins. Our daughter being born was the biggest highlight and blessing from that year of course, but this was right after it [face holding back tears emoji].

“In September, we purchased 60 acres of land to build our dream home on and hopefully one day our kids will want to build there too (wishful thinking but my plan [face with tears of joy emoji]). Julius & I have talked and dreamt about this since we met & I’m so grateful and excited to see our babies run around on this land. Forever grateful [red heart emoji] [folded hands emoji].”

Article Continues Below

Julius Randle, 31, currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he was traded from the New York Knicks in 2024. The Timberwolves currently stand fourth in the Western Conference and have experienced a mixed season so far. Randle has averaged 22.2 points per game this season with averages of 7.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists.