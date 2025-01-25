Kanye West has once again stirred controversy, this time by declaring his return to billionaire status, TheRoot reports. The rapper, whose financial highs and lows have made headlines in recent years, claimed his net worth has rebounded to an impressive $2.77 billion. This assertion comes just two years after his fortune was dramatically reduced, following the collapse of his partnership with Adidas.

Billionaire or Bust?

West’s bold statement stems from a valuation shared by Eton Venture Services, which pegged his worth at nearly $3 billion. According to Eton, this figure is based on his music catalog and sole ownership of the Yeezy brand. On Instagram, the artist celebrated the news with a reference to his 2007 hit, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” posting, “LAA LA LA LA” alongside the valuation details.

However, not everyone agrees with West’s claim. Forbes, a long-standing authority on celebrity net worth, estimates his current fortune at $400 million. Their calculations factor in cash, real estate, his music portfolio, and a minority stake in Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims. Forbes previously valued West’s partnership with Adidas at $1.5 billion, a deal that was terminated in 2022 after his antisemitic remarks.

While Eton’s valuation paints a lucrative picture, critics question its credibility. Some argue that West’s figures rely on inflated projections rather than tangible assets. “It may not be real when it comes to actual cash,” noted one skeptic, while another dismissed the billionaire label as “not real money.”

A History of Controversial Claims

West’s relationship with wealth and recognition has been anything but subtle. In 2020, after years of lobbying to be included on Forbes’ billionaire list, he challenged their reporting. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count,” West reportedly texted an editor after the publication finally acknowledged his billionaire status.

The loss of his Adidas partnership marked a dramatic financial fall, cutting his net worth from $2 billion to a fraction of that overnight. Despite this, West’s recent claims suggest he remains intent on maintaining a narrative of unparalleled success.

Whether Kanye West’s billionaire status is genuine or aspirational, his knack for keeping the spotlight on his finances shows no signs of fading. For now, the debate over his true net worth adds another layer to his already complex persona.