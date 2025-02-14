Kim Kardashian is getting vulnerable about her former marriage to Kanye West. The pair were previously married for seven years and share four children together: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

In conversation with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, on the Feb. 13 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder reflected on her former marriage to the controversial rapper.

“That’s the hardest part, I’ve been there, when you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality,” Kim shared, adding, “and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back—but you can’t live with the new person. I get it.”

Khloe was previously married to Lamar Odom from 2009-2016 and he made a guest appearance on the episode where they discovered what went wrong in their relationship as well.

After Kim's heart-to-heart with Khloe, the mom of four spoke in her confessional how damaging her relationship became due to “circumstances” that she didn't dig into.

“It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of your personal reasons, but circumstances change that force your marriage to end,” she added in a confessional. “I’ve been there, Khloe’s been there, and so when you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want—but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”

While Kim did not get into specifics, surrounding the time of her relationship with the rapper ending, Ye was making noise online with his anti-semitic messages that led him to destroy his industry relationships and put a permanent stain on his legacy.

Going through a public breakup is not easy and she told GQ in 2023 that she has allowed herself grace in this process.

“Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn't mean that I don't feel the emotions,” she told the publication. “If I'm sad, of course I will cry and feel it.”

“I look at everything as lessons,” Kim explained. “Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be. Even if it doesn't make sense at the time, it's leading you to a path.”

All of Kim and Ye's kids are under the age of 18 it is hard already having super celebrity parents, the SKKN founder reiterated that she just wants the best for them.

“Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard,” she told GQ in November 2023. “You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age.”

She added, “You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

How Are Kim and Kanye's Other Relationships Now?

Both parties have since moved on as Kim was in a nine month relationship with Pete Davidson and was also romantically linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. She alluded that she might be dating in the trailer to sixth season of The Kardashians but she told E! that she is “open to finding love again if she meets the right person.”

As for Kanye, he had a brief fling with Julia Fox and Irina Shayk after his divorce with Kim. In December 2022, he married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori.