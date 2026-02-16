Former United States champion and a member of Paul Heyman's Vision on Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar and Internet celebrity Logan Paul recently listed his record-breaking, rare Pikachu card for auction last month.

Within just a month of putting it up for auction, Paul has sold that card for a jaw-dropping $16.492 million and a diamond-encrusted necklace. Five years ago, Paul purchased the card for $5.275 million, which has now proved to be a worthy investment.

The rare Pikachu card is a PSA 10-rated Pikachu Illustrator card; it is one of just 39 created for a Pokémon illustration competition in the late 90s. It is now believed that “The Maverick” made nearly $ 8 million in profit after auction fees.

The auction had been running for 42 days but ended after hours of extended bidding on Monday, February 16th, 2026. The auction was originally set to last till February 15th, 2026. In a recently uploaded livestream by Paul, a Guinness World Records official also appeared on screen, who confirmed the sale as the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction.

The extremely rare Pikachu card also comes with the Pokémon card holder and Cuban chain, priced at a value of $75,000. The card was produced in a limited quantity of 40 copies and distributed to the winners of a fan competition in 1998 in Japan.

The card was previously won by Paul inside a customized necklace at WrestleMania 38, which also happened to be his WWE debut match. He competed in a tag match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio while teaming up with The Miz at AT&T Stadium.