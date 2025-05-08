Steve Nash’s newest chapter begins not on the hardwood, but in the broadcast booth. The two-time NBA MVP and former Brooklyn Nets head coach will join Amazon’s Prime Video coverage of the NBA next season as both a studio analyst and live game commentator. And according to Nash, LeBron James deserves a bit of credit for the media pivot, per AwfulAnnouncing.

Nash’s on-air chemistry with James has blossomed through their “Mind the Game” podcast, and on a recent episode, James congratulated Nash for landing the Prime Video role. The Canadian basketball legend responded with gratitude, saying, “You got me rolling here in this media space.” He credited LeBron with helping him build momentum and gain confidence in front of the mic, calling their podcast “early reps” that primed him for this next move.

“Definitely excited. You’re getting me the early reps here!”

Amazon’s NBA broadcast team is shaping up to be star-studded. Alongside Nash will be Candace Parker, Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem, and returning voices like Dirk Nowitzki, Taylor Rooks, and Blake Griffin. Nash seemed particularly excited to reunite with Nowitzki, his former Mavericks teammate, and praised the roster: “Great team over there… it’s gonna be an exciting project to create a new show and a new way of covering the game with new voices.”

LeBron reflects as offseason begins

While Nash gears up for his new role, LeBron James is reflecting on the end of the Lakers’ turbulent season. Their first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves left James in a deeply introspective mood. On the podcast, he described a flood of emotions—disappointment, analysis, regret—as he looked back on what could have been.

“I’ve unraveled all of them,” James said of his emotions post-elimination. “Give me space, going back analytically, seeing what I could’ve done better, what we could’ve done better… It’s all entered my mind.”

Although James has accepted the loss, he emphasized how hard it is to stomach an early playoff exit, especially for a player still chasing rings. But with his influence now expanding into podcasting and helping elevate other voices like Steve Nash’s, LeBron continues to shape the league’s next era—on and off the court.