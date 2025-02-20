Over the last couple of weeks, former member of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, has been busy in NYC, playing three shows at the Bowery Ballroom and appearing during SNL's 50th anniversary episode.

He took to Instagram to share recent images of his adventures. The final photo is one of McCartney with all of the stars present for SNL's 50th anniversary episode.

We had a fabulous week in New York with three small gigs leading to the 50th anniversary show of [SNL],” McCartney's post began. “It is always exciting to play at small venues it reminds me of when we began in places like the Cavern and Hamburg. The three gigs we played at [the Bowery Ballroom] were fabulous.

“We really enjoyed playing to the young, enthusiastic audience and the atmosphere was intimate and electric!” he concluded.

Of course, McCartney is referring to the Beatles' shows in the Cavern Club in Liverpool, England, and their gigs in Hamburg, Germany. The Beatles spent the early portion of their career playing small venues like the Cavern.

It is nice that McCartney got to return to similarly-sized venues. They were equally special for the lucky fans who got to attend the shows.

Paul McCartney's NYC shows at the Bowery Ballroom and SNL

McCartney started his string of shows at the Bowery Ballroom on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. He announced a special show the day of, prompting fans to rush to the venue to buy tickets.

It sold out instantly, prompting another show to be announced the next day. McCartney then performed a third and final show on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025.

Each night featured a similar setlist with minimal changes. The songs played spanned his entire career, from the Beatles, Wings, and his solo albums.

He was accompanied by Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr. They have been his touring band since the 2002 Driving World Tour.

Then, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, McCartney and his band performed during SNL's 50th anniversary show. They closed it out by doing the same Abbey Road medley he closes his concerts with. They performed “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” and “The End.”

A decade earlier, McCartney and his band performed at SNL's 40th anniversary episode. They played “Maybe I'm Amazed” from his 1970 solo album.

McCartney is coming off the finale of his Got Back Tour. He concluded the tour with a show at the O2 Arena in London, England. He embarked on his first string of shows in Europe since 2018 during the Got Back Tour.