Charles Barkley never disappoints when it comes to on-air moments that leave fans shaking their heads and laughing at the same time. His latest reveal on ESPN’s ManningCast might take the crown. During Monday Night Football, Peyton Manning brought up one of Barkley’s most bizarre rumors, Complex reports. The Hall of Famer didn’t dodge the question. He owned it.

“Is it true that you burned all of your underwear almost 20 years ago and haven’t worn any since?” Peyton asked, trying not to laugh as his brother Eli looked on.

Barkley didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, I realized that underwear was not a necessity,” he replied. Then he took it a step further. “I burned all of my underwear about 30 years ago. It was a big fire, too. I’m always going comanche. Uh, is it comanche?” The two-time NBA MVP cracked up both Mannings, who could hardly contain themselves.

The Mannings Come Prepared

Before Barkley dropped his now-viral answer, the Mannings had already planned a little surprise. Eli pulled out a pair of white briefs printed with both brothers’ faces and the phrase, “First ManningCast Guest,” marking Barkley’s debut on the show back in 2021.

“I was planning to mail it to you,” Eli said, holding up the custom underwear. “But I didn’t know about the no-underwear story before getting these made. Can I still send them to you?”

Barkley grinned. “Definitely! You know what? I’ll put that on my wall,” he said. Then came his one condition: both brothers had to sign them first. The moment had the internet roaring, with clips quickly making the rounds across social media.

The exchange was peak Barkley—unfiltered, hilarious, and utterly confident. Fans familiar with his personality weren’t too surprised. Years ago, he’d admitted to giving up underwear for good after fellow TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal made jokes about his “commando” lifestyle.

On Monday, though, it became official on live television. The “Comanche” moment joined Barkley’s long list of classic quotes, sealing yet another reason why he remains one of the most entertaining personalities in sports broadcasting.