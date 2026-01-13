Rashee Rice's ex deleted her post on Instagram, which shared images of domestic violence allegations.

The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver's ex, Dacoda Nichole Jones, didn't name the NFL star in her post, but she shared photos of bruises, cuts, and damage to her property. She added that she “dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago,” in the since-deleted post.

She claimed that the abuser left her and her two children in Kansas and even locked her outside in the cold while she was pregnant at one point.

“He's very controlling, there's been times he's came to my new home broken my door, there's been times when he would put his hands on me while I was pregnant even had the audacity to lock me outside all night in ten degree weather because he got caught cheating,” she wrote per the Daily Mail.

She continued: “He's cut up all my shoes and clothes leaving me with nothing because he gotten caught up. And there's multiple instances of cheating but besides that I'm just tired of him not doing right by my boys. It's not fair he doesn't call them. He rather be layed up with h**s.”

Jones shared that he is not as active in the kids lives as he claims to be online.

“He tries to put on this persona like he's dad of the year. He does the bare minimum and I have to beg for that. I've protected his image too long and I'm done doing that. It's time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself.”

Kansas City Chiefs react to Rashee Rice's domestic violence allegations

Shortly after the post went live last week, the Chiefs and the league reacted to the allegations.

Article Continues Below

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL also responded to the allegations in a statement: “We have been in contact with the club about the matter which will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy,” the NFL said.

It's unclear at this time if any legal action will be made against the NFL star.

This season was tough for the Chiefs but for Rice personally he had to deal with off the field circumstances. Rice had to miss out on the first six games of the season after he plead guilty and received five years of deferred probation, a mandatory 30-day jail sentence following a hit-and-run incident in Dallas in 2024.

The Chiefs had a disappointing season as it was the first time that the team did not make it to the playoffs in a decade. Reid spoke to media after it was solidified that the Chiefs would not make it to the playoffs following the Los Angeles Chargers loss 16-13.

“We've got to do better,” Reid said in part per Sports Illustrated. “Get opportunities in the red zone or field position, you've gotta take advantage of that. With special teams, we gotta create field position, and then defensively, we've gotta maintain it. And so in those cases, we weren't quite good enough, and in all three phases. Again that's my responsibility to make sure that you don't have these kinds of mistakes, and so I'll look in the mirror first on this.”