Shakira is ready for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance!

In an interview published on Oct. 21, the “Whenever, Whenever” hitmaker shared her thoughts on Bad Bunny headlining.

“It’s about time,” she told Variety. “I remember when we did ours that even having part of our set in Spanish was a bold move… Acceptance of Spanish-language music as part of the mainstream has come so far from when I started.”

The singer herself headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 alongside Jennifer Lopez. However, following the NFL's announcement that the Puerto Rican rapper would headline Super Bowl 60's halftime show, there has been a lot of backlash. The Trump administration has threatened NFL fans that ICE agents would be at the event, President Donald Trump also shared his dissatisfaction at the NFL's choice, and former race car driver Danica Patrick is proposing that there be an alternative event.

Shakira is “proud” of Bad Bunny being able to perform at the Super Bowl as it “represents not only Latin culture but also how important Spanish language music has become on a global scale and how universal it has become.”

She understands the journey in which Latin music has been through as she was “met with resistance or puzzlement from the English-speaking world before it was embraced, helped forge the path to where we are now.”

“It's the perfect moment for a performance like this,” she added. “I can't wait to watch it.”

During Shakira and Lopez's Super Bowl halftime performance, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and the “On the Floor” singer's daughter Emme were special guests.

Jennifer Lopez supports Bad Bunny as Super Bowl halftime performer

Shakira is not the only one going to bat for Bad Bunny as Lopez has been defending Bad Bunny amid the controversy. She wants people to be open minded to his music as she believes fans will gravitate towards his impressive performance despite a language barrier.

“Music and art transcends language. It doesn't matter. He's done that probably more than anybody of any generation,” the “On The Floor” singer said during her appearance on CBS Mornings on Thursday, Oct. 9. “The Super Bowl is great because it introduces you to people that don't know you. I'm sure there was people that didn't know me or Shakira or weren't fans of ours.”

“Don't do that to yourself. That's what I would say. I'm telling you, just give it a chance,” she said.

NFL Commisioner Roger Goodwell sets rumors straight

If Shakira and Lopez's cosigns weren't enough, NFL commissioner Roger Goodwell told naysayers that they are not changing their decision on having Bad Bunny as a headliner.

According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, Goodell praised the rapper, calling him “one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That's what we try to achieve.”

“We’re confident it’s going to be a great show and that he understands the platform that he’s on,” Goodell said of Bad Bunny on Oct. 22. “I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Super Bowl 60 will be held in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8.