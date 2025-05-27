Shannon Sharpe revealed to fans alongside his Night Cap co-host Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson that there will be some changes in the podcast's summer plans.

“We’ve decided to postpone the Nightcap tour,” Sharpe said on the Friday, May 23, episode of the podcast. “We look forward to seeing you guys in the summer of 2026. It’s going to be even bigger, even better. But Ocho and I have come to the conclusion that this is the best thing as of right now, was to postpone the tour. We look forward to seeing each and every one of you in 2026.”

Sharpe and Ocho Cinco were planning to hit Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Detroit, and more throughout June and August.

The cancellation of the tour follows the $50 million lawsuit Jane Doe has filed against the Pro Football Hall of Famer for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting her at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. Sharpe allegedly met Doe in 2023 and had a “rocky consensual relationship” for nearly two years. Sharpe allegedly offered the defendant $10 million to settle.

“After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no,'” the complaint alleges.

The three-time Super Bowl champion also temporarily stepped down from his duties on ESPN following the news of his lawsuit. Sharpe is an analyst on Stephen A. Smith's First Take on the network.

“At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties,” Sharpe posted via his Instagram Story on Thursday, April 24 afternoon. “I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.”

Shannon Sharpe Denies Rape, Sexual Assault Allegations

Prior to temporarily stepping down from ESPN, he released a video of him denying Jane Doe's allegations on Instagram shortly after the lawsuit was made public.

“I’m gonna be open, transparent and defend myself because this isn’t right. This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who has targeted Jay-Z,” Sharpe said, referring to Jane Doe’s lawyer in a video on Instagram Tuesday, April 22.

Sharpe alleged that there is a sex tape between him and Jane Doe that Buzbee is allegedly in possession of. Since Sharpe threatened Buzbee to release the full tape, a video has not been made public.

“Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe he’s going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty, and plays into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be 10 minutes or so,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe continued: “Hey Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don’t have it, or I would myself. You know what happened, and you’re trying to manipulate the media. The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup.”

As of now, there haven't been any updates on the case.