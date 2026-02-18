While the rumors that Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean are dating have quieted in recent weeks, one of the stars of Bravo's Southern Charm, Salley Carson, is scared the WWE Hall of Famer will “beat my a**” after she slid into his DMs.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Carson revealed that she slid into the Eagles star's DMs after they “liked” each other's posts on Instagram.

“I just slid into Cooper DeJean's [DMs],” Carson revealed, before mentioning that he is “causally seeing a 43-year-old,” that being Bella, who's actually 42 years old.

Carson sent him an article about the Bella dating rumors and asked, “Are you dating her?” She then revealed that he responded to her DM “pretty quickly,” though conceded that “he's going to kill me” after revealing the tea.

Now, Carson doesn't want to see him unless he's single. “I would love to meet him if he's not dating her,” Carson said. “There's all these articles that they are dating, but he, in all of his interviews, is [saying they're not].”

Carson then quipped that she was “scared” that Bella would “beat my a**” if she is dating DeJean, though the interviewer explained that it'd be a “fake” beating since WWE is scripted.

Are Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean dating?

Despite all of the rumors, Bella and DeJean do not appear to be dating. Bella had seemingly confirmed the rumors during the Feb. 2, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW. The Philadelphia crowd chanted, “Coop,” at her. While she initially thought they were booing, she responded, “Can you blame a girl for having good taste? I mean, Pro Bowl, baby.”

However, shortly after, Bella confirmed she was still “single.” DeJean was asked about these comments by Kay Adams, responding, “She's saying she's got good taste? I mean, she could be talking about anybody.”

So, it does not appear they are seeing each other. Until one (or both) of them confirms it's best to assume that they aren't dating. The internet has been running rampant with rumors for months.