During the Feb. 2, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella fueled the Cooper DeJean dating rumors while addressing the crowd.

However, it was something that the internet ran with, and it might have gotten out of control. While speaking to Complex, the Bella Twins addressed the comments that went viral.

“I love my Philly crowd because they all know we're diehard Eagle fans, and it's funny because I literally thought we were being booed,” Bella said. “I mean, I am coming off of a big heel run, so I thought we were being booed, but then she [Brie Bella] goes, ‘They're saying “Coop,”‘ but when you're in the heel mindset, you just don't pick up on that kind of stuff.

“I think the fans are smart, and they know we're all diehard Eagle fans. I was at training camp, he's [Cooper DeJean] been to the shows,” she continued explaining.

Nikki and Brie Bella talk about the “Coop” chants from Monday Night RAW in Philadelphia and being heel in the moment thinking it was boos instead. pic.twitter.com/QbZk1Mxapk — maisha (@BRIZEEMODE) February 6, 2026

Brie then jumped in, pointing out that the “media likes to have fun,” and they also “like to have fun with the media.” So, maybe it was done purposefully by Nikki.

Nikki then somewhat corrected her, once again pointing to the live audience. She explained that when delivering a promo to the crowd, reactionary statements are said off the cuff.

Article Continues Below

“Also, people don't realize when you're reacting to live stuff, you're just saying things that come to mind,” she said, before conceding that it “turned into something bigger.”

What did Nikki Bella say on RAW that fueled the Cooper DeJean dating rumors?

During the Feb. 2 edition of WWE RAW, the crowd chanted “Coop” while the Bella Twins delivered their promo. As Nikki later said, she thought they were booing them.

She asked if the crowd was booing the Eagles for “not getting in the Super Bowl” or them. Brie then clarified what they were saying, and Nikki then said, “Can you blame a girl for having good taste? I mean, Pro Bowl, baby.”