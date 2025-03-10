The girlfriend of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf, Normani, recently recalled how his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson (and Ciara) set them up.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Normani recently revealed that Wilson and Ciara set her up with Metcalf. They recently posed together at the Gold Party, and Metcalf and Wilson could soon reunite with the Steelers.

DK Metcalf's girlfriend, Normani, recently revealed that Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were actually the ones who set her and Metcalf up. Here are the two couples together this past week at the Gold Party.

Perhaps she brought it up to lament the relationship between the quarterback and receiver. Of course, Wilson is coming off his first season with the Steelers.

The 36-year-old quarterback is now gearing up for the 2025 NFL free agency period. There is a chance he could re-sign with the Steelers to reunite with Metcalf following the trade.

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, the trade between the Seahawks and Steelers was announced. According to the report, the Seahawks were trading Metcalf for “premium draft pick compensation.”

Additionally, Metcalf will be receiving a contract extension with the Steelers as a part of the trade. So, expect him to be a fixture of the Steelers offense for years to come.

Who is DK Metcalf's girlfriend, Normani?

Before Russell Wilson and Ciara set her up with DK Metcalf in 2022, Normani gained fame for her time in Fifth Harmony. In 2017, she competed in Dancing with the Stars.

Following Fifth Harmony's hiatus, Normani began a solo career. In 2018, she released her debut single, “Love Lies,” which features Khalid.

She then released a two-song EP with Calvin Harris in 2018. Normani has also collaborated with Sam Smith and 6lack in the subsequent years.

In 2024, she finally released her debut album, Dopamine, on June 14. The album featured the hit single “Wild Side,” featuring Cardi B. Previously, Normani appeared in the music video for Cardi B's hit song”WAP.”

Metcalf's trade to the Steelers

After six seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf was traded to the Steelers. He is coming off a disappointing season by his standards, as he logged 992 yards and five touchdowns.

He played college football at Ole Miss before being drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his second season, he caught 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As a result of his sophomore season, Metcalf was named to the Pro Bowl and Second-team All-Pro. He also made the Pro Bowl following the 2023 NFL season.

Throughout his career, Metcalf has caught 438 passes for 6,324 yards. He has also logged 48 receiving touchdowns in his first six years with the Seahawks.