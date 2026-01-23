Stefon Diggs' ex-girlfriend, Alieen Lopera, is seeking to drop her paternity and child support suit against the New England Patriots star.

Lopera filed the original suit back in December 2024 to determine the paternity of her then-unborn daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera. According to TMZ, Lopera filed documents this week to dismiss the lawsuit.

The reason behind Lopera releasing the lawsuit, according to a statement from Tamar Arminak, Lopera's attorney, “The matter has been resolved.”

“The paternity has been confirmed, Mr. Diggs is the father of the child,” Arminak said per Us Weekly. “Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child.”

Stefon Diggs welcomes child with Cardi B

Article Continues Below

This announcement follows months after Diggs welcomed a son with his girlfriend, Cardi B. The Grammy-winning rapper also shares three children: daughter Kulture, son Wave, and daughter Blossom, whom she shares with her ex-husband Offset. Diggs reportedly has six children.

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons,” Cardi wrote in part in her caption on Instagram before she announced the birth of her fourth child. “My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

The relationship between Cardi and Diggs has been going strong as the rapper has supported him several times during his Patriots games.

The next Patriots game will be against the Denver Broncos to determine the AFC Champion on Sunday, Jan. 25.